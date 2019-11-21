LFCISD: Castillo, Treviño re-election certificates approved

Certificates of the November election were approved at a Special Called Meeting of the Los Fresnos CISD Board of Trustees Monday, according to the Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District.

Martin Castillo was re-elected to Place 1, and Ruben R. Treviño was re-elected to Place 2. Both were unopposed and took the oaths of office.

Castillo, who has served on the board since first getting elected in 2007, was sworn in by U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera. Treviño, who has served on the board since first getting elected in 2010, was sworn in by 138th District Court Judge Helen Delgadillo.

Both were elected to new three-year terms. They ran unopposed in the Nov. 5 election.

Trustees also approved keeping the slate of current officers for the board the same, the district said. Leonel Garza is board president, Sandra Garcia is vice-president, Treviño is secretary and Castillo is assistant secretary.

Also at the meeting, Garza was presented with a gavel from the office of Texas Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr. for his service as board president.