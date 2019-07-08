Legal challenges continue to conditions in Border Patrol stations

A fifth lawsuit alleging dangerous conditions and prolonged detention in Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol processing centers has been filed.

In this case, next of friends of Bryan Lopez Lopez, of El Salvador, and William Abel Santoy Son, of Guatemala, allege in the litigation that the men have been held in overcrowded processing centers for nearly two months.

The habeas corpus lawsuits, which all contain nearly identical language and allegations, are filed by next of friends and family members of 16 migrants who have been held for more than a week and possibly up to 40 days, complaining of unsanitary conditions, overcrowding, sickness and that the migrants are being held without charges and without access to attorneys since mid-May or early June.

The litigation is seeking the release of the Central American men on bond with or without an ankle monitor.

The Department of Homeland Security-Office of Inspector General report last week that raised concerns of dangerous overcrowding and prolonged detention is included in the latest lawsuit as an exhibit.

That report details the findings of DHS-OIG inspectors who in early June visited the Brownsville Fort Brown, Weslaco and McAllen Border Patrol Stations, and the Border Patrol McAllen Centralized Processing Center and the Donna Processing Center.

Photos of families packed into McAllen and Weslaco Border Patrol Stations, and migrants crammed into standing room only holding cells in Brownsville and McAllen contained in the 13-page report have been shared all over social media, published in newspapers across the country and plastered across television screens throughout the nation.

On Sunday, Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan, who is named as a defendant in the lawsuits, said on ABC’s “This Week” that allegations of inadequate food and water and unclean cells have not been substantiated, the Associated Press reported.

“There’s adequate food and water,” McAleenan said, according to the AP. “The facility’s cleaned every day, because I know what our standards are and I know they’re been followed because we have tremendous levels of oversight. Five levels of oversight.”

Those DHS-OIG inspectors, however, found that several single adults had not showered despite being held for a month.

“At some facilities, Border Patrol was giving detainees wet-wipes to maintain personal hygiene. Most single adult detainees were wearing the clothes they arrived in days, weeks, and even up to a month prior,” the report states. “Further, although … standards require agents to remain cognizant of detainees’ religious and other dietary restrictions, many single adults had been receiving only bologna sandwiches. Some detainees on this diet were becoming constipated and required medical attention.”

Just two facilities obtained a contract for hot meals during the week of the DHS-OIG visit while the others continued serving sandwiches, the report states.

The latest litigation, however, may already be moot.

On July 7, the same day the attorneys filed the lawsuit, Border Patrol transferred the men to the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Port Isabel Detention Center.

“Plaintiffs’ claims are now moot and this Court lacks jurisdiction,” the government said in a court filing.

A federal attorney said the men are being processed for expedited removal with a referral for a credible fear interview. Neither man will be removed until the credible fear process is complete, court documents indicate.

As for the previous lawsuits, three migrants were transferred to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Raymondville where conditions are better.

Another four migrants passed credible fear interviews and will be allowed to seek asylum, though they are still be detained without access to bond, according to the litigation.

Another four migrants were transferred within hours of a lawsuit being filed and the attorneys do not know whether they passed credible fear interviews.

