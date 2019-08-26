Learning to lead: Leadership Brownsville taking applications for next class

Leadership Brownsville is soliciting applications for its 35th annual leadership class, with the deadline on Aug. 30.

The organization was founded in 1985, an initiative of the Brownsville Chamber of Commerce that later gained its own nonprofit status. The mission is to cultivate future leaders by educating members of the community, exposing them to different sectors, revealing challenges and opportunities, and empowering them to get engaged and become “part of the solution” in order to have a positive impact.

So says Lizzie de la Garza Putegnat, Leadership Brownsville’s first female chairman in over a decade and graduate of the 26th Leadership Brownsville class (2010-2011), who said the program taught her how much about the city she didn’t know and ignited a passion for helping move the city forward.

“I fell in love with the program and I wanted to continue being involved,” she said. “The class nominates their own member ... for the board, so I got on a year after that and I’ve been on the board ever since. This is my ninth year. I’ve been the longest serving board member in the history of Leadership Brownsville. I make a joke that I haven’t even held a job for nine years.”

Putegnat said nearly 800 people have gone through the program, creating a strong network and a legacy of leadership, and that the transformation she experienced is a story shared by many graduates, entailing a newfound yearning to roll up their sleeves and go to work for the community.

“That’s kind of the common thread that we see,” she said. “That happened to me. After Leadership Brownsville I joined the board of the Cameron County Children’s Advocacy Center.”

That was just the beginning, however, and Putegnat went on to become part of several other boards and committees, and today serves as president of the CCCAC board.

“This really kind of gave me that desire to do more with whatever resources God has given me, whatever talents, whatever passions, to really do something good with that,” she said.

The class meets for one day a month for nine months, with a different topic each session — education, economic development and so on. There are also field trips to local businesses, the Port of Brownsville, the Brownsville South Padre International Airport and other important sites.

Students hear from some of the community’s “movers and shakers” during presentations, plus the class travels to Austin when the Legislature is in session for “Brownsville Days,” an event created by Leadership Brownsville, Putegnat said.

“You gain a wealth of knowledge,” she said. “There’s no other avenue that can bring somebody this kind of exposure, this kind of eye-opening experience.”

Participants in the program also take part in a class project aimed at making a positive impact on the community — “an actual deliverable,” as Putegnat puts it. Anyone over 18 is welcome to submit an application for the class, she said.

“We want to be as inclusive as possible, because we think you get the most out of the program when you have a diverse group representing different industries and different walks of life,” Putegnat said.

The cost is $450 per person. Employers often cover the cost for their employees because of the benefit of having a Leadership Brownsville graduate on their team, plus it brings positive exposure, Putegnat said.

The program gives people who see room for improvement a chance to do something about it, she said, noting that there are many kinds of leadership, not just political leadership.

“What are we doing to be part of that change? What are we doing to be part of the solution? It’s easy to complain, but what are we actively doing? This program gives you a platform to go from sitting on the sidelines to actually being part of the game,” Putegnat said.

Visit www.leadershipbrownsville.org to download an application before the Aug. 30 deadline. The website provides complete information about the Leadership Brownsville program.

