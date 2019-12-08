Learning the ropes: Homeland Security graduates first class of cadet academy

With tears of joy, hugs and cheers 15 teenagers graduated from the first class of the Homeland Security Investigations Cadet Academy on Saturday after completing a six-week training.

The HSI Special Cadet Academy was created in 2013 as an outreach mechanism to educate teenagers and young adults with special needs, challenges or chronic illnesses and teach them about the HSI mission. The inaugural program was piloted by HSI Headquarters in partnership with Georgetown University’s Children Hospital in Washington in June 2013 to create a learning environment for teenagers and young adults in chronic treatment programs, to educate them on HSI initiatives.

“ For the first time ever in the State of Texas, HSI held the RGV HSI Special Cadet Academy in Brownsville, Texas. Fifteen cadets were selected with the help of Liz Shanholtzer for the six-week program,” Eddie Hurtado, supervisory special agent with HSI, said. “Throughout the academy, instructors with HSI, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office and the Brownsville Police Department provided classroom instruction as the instructors guided the students through a mock investigation.”

During the academy, the cadets received a tour of the Veterans Port of Entry, inspected a vehicle containing smuggled narcotics, simulated firearms training, testified before Judge Adolfo Cordova and obtained an arrest warrant. The cadets wrapped up the investigation right before graduation by conducting a vehicle assault extraction assisted by HSI San Antonio Special Response Team.

“ This program has never been done in Texas, so it is a very historical course and it would not have been able to get done if it weren’t for the leadership of Eddie Hurtado and his group,” District Attorney Luis Saenz said.

The cadets received a HSI Special Cadet Badge as a recognition for their hard work during the graduation ceremony. A video showing several photos of the trainings and instructions throughout the six-week academy was played for attendees.

“ It was great and I hope it continues with the support of all the partners,” Saenz said.