Learning experience: Children’s museum celebrates pirate’s week

The Children’s Museum of Brownsville kicked off “Pirate’s Week” Saturday with live music, food, games and prizes for the little ones of the family.

The festivities will continue Monday to Friday at the museum with pirate-themed games and activities during the museum’s regular hours.

“Today is our official kickoff for the entire week so we will have games and activities throughout the museum going on Monday to Friday,” Bert Garcia, museum manager and volunteer coordinator, said. “We have vendors out here doing funnel cakes (and) the zoo is out here with animals. Hopefully, this is something we can do, or think about doing next year.”

Garcia said the museum is a great place for children to develop their skills with interactive play. He said it is a safe and open venue for them to come, explore and play.

“Our motto is ‘a world of learning through play’ and it’s because interactive play is a learning experience and it’s how you develop not only motor skills but comprehension skills that you just normally wouldn’t with non-interactive media like TV,” he said. “Especially in their developmental years, 0 to 7, that’s very important, especially with children not playing outside as much anymore. This is a safe and open venue for them to come and explore and play.”

Lizbeth Garza, who takes her daughter to the museum regularly, said it is a great place to learn and have fun instead of being at home playing with a device.

“(My daughter) loves to come here, she really enjoys it. I think that by being here she has fun and learns, instead of just being at home with the cell phone,” Garza said. “It’s better for children to be here and see different things.”

Jaime Zepeda, education assistant at Gladys Porter Zoo, said it is important to educate children because they will become responsible adults one day. The zoo had a booth at the museum with animals and information about their habitat for the community.

“One day (children) are going to be responsible adults and it’s very important that they’re more aware of the animals, the habitat and the natural world,” he said. “It’s our job to educate the public. This is important now more than ever because of all of the things going on in the world; habitats are being destroyed, climate change. It’s very important to inspire people to be more conservation minded.”

For more information about future events, visit “Children’s Museum of Brownsville” on Facebook or call the museum at (956)-548-9300.

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com