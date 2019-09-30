Learning Community: BiG Heroes empowers individuals with disabilities

Martha M. Gonzalez is busy bringing to life the vision she and Letty Martinez launched several years ago to provide a learning environment for special needs adults once they graduate from high school.

BiG Heroes, Inc. operates three days a week in a converted former single-family residence at 814 Boca Chica Blvd. It is a non-profit organization whose name is an acronym for “Believe in God’s Heroes.”

“It’s a God-centered organization empowering individuals with disabilities to thrive and contribute to the community,” Gonzalez said Thursday morning about the organization as she coordinated activities for the center’s 18 clients.

BiG Heroes is modeled after the Brookwood Community in Houston, which markets itself as “an educational environment that creates meaningful jobs, builds a sense of belonging, and provides meaning and purpose for adults with disabilities.”

Gonzalez is a former Brownsville Independent School District teacher who worked at the Brownsville Academic Center alternative school and supervised the special education department’s Training to Transition or Triple T program. Gonzalez said BiG heroes represents the direction she took in special education once she had her master’s.

“My heart was there but the need was here,” she said.

She and Martinez chartered BiG Heroes as a 501c3 non-profit organization in December 2016. Martinez has since passed away.

“Once we started talking about what we wanted to do it sort of spiraled into what you see today,” Gonzalez said.

She added that most of the clients are former Triple T students.

“Once they graduate that kind of ends their opportunity to train for job skills,” she said.

At BiG Heroes, Gonzalez is teaching bagging skills using materials donated by the Big Neighbor Settlement House in the hope some of the clients will be picked up by H-E-B or another retailer.

Other projects include religious crosses that clients have fashioned from donated materials and are for sale.

Another important part of the program is health and nutrition training, which takes place in the kitchen area.

In the beginning Gonzalez was the only employee. Today the organization has two full-time teachers in addition to Gonzalez, the executive director, and two employees who are former students who grew into holding a paid position.

Gonzalez is hopeful that BiG Heroes can replicate the success of the Brookwood Community in Houston, which started in the founder’s garage 18 years ago and now is a thriving community spread across 420 acres.

She said it is time Brownsville had a similar community. She depends on the support of philanthropic organizations but noted that donations often come from businesses whose families who have an affected family member. Other families move to central Texas where organizations like the Brookwood Community are more common, she said.

