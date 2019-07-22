Lawsuit seeking release of people in detention raises ‘Remain in Mexico’ concerns

A federal lawsuit alleges that people detained in Border Patrol processing centers may be returned to Matamoros without receiving credible fear interviews under the government policy that returns asylum seekers to Mexico during their court proceedings.

President Donald Trump expanded the policy, which is called Migrant Protection Protocols, or “Remain in Mexico,” to Matamoros last week, with volunteers reporting on social media that several families have already been returned to Matamoros, where people have waited entry to the United States to apply for asylum since U.S. Customs and Border Protection began metering these types of entries, slowing the process to a crawl.

The lawsuit, filed by immigration attorney Elisabeth Brodyaga, is the seventh in a series of court actions taken in Brownsville federal court since late May, seeking the release of migrants detained in Border Patrol processing centers that are dangerously overcrowded for weeks at a time.

Brodyaga, who has been involved with some of the previous lawsuits, is seeking the release of Hector Sigfredo Rivera-Rosa, Juan Carlos Acensio Y Acensio, Jose Neftali Aria Hernandez, Javier Alexander Reyes Vigil and Jose William Recinos Nolasco on bond or with ankle monitors to family members who are lawfully in the United States.

All of these people have been detained by Border Patrol since late May or early June, according to the lawsuit.

The litigation in each case describes dangerous conditions created by overcrowding while alleging that people are being subjected to inhumane treatment by being packed into overcrowded cells and detained for weeks without adequate food, water, sanitation facilities or access to legal counsel.

Some of the allegations have been corroborated by the federal government through a Department of Homeland Security-Office of Inspector General report that found dangerous overcrowding in Border Patrol processing centers in the Rio Grande Valley.

The latest lawsuit now includes allegations that credible fear interviews, which are conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, will not be conducted because instead of being transferred to the Port Isabel Detention Center people will now be transported back into Matamoros.

Asylum interviews cannot be conducted inside the Rio Grande Valley’s Border Patrol facilities, according to the lawsuit.

“The effect, if not the intent, of holding asylum seekers under inhumane conditions, where credible/reasonable fear interviews cannot be and are not conducted is two-fold,” the litigation states.

On one hand, some people become so desperate they accept removal to escape “unbearable conditions.”

“This, in turn, significantly contributes to overcrowding, both at CBP and ICE facilities, and feeds the narrative that the overcrowding problem at the border is due solely to the large numbers of asylum seekers crossing our borders,” the lawsuit states.

The latest court action was filed Saturday and in all of the previous court cases, Border Patrol transferred the people complaining to federal court to the Port Isabel Detention Center on or near the day attorneys filed their lawsuits.

Government attorneys have then said in court documents that the lawsuits are moot.

As of Monday morning, the government had not notified the court on whether the people in this lawsuit had been transferred to the Port Isabel Detention Center, or returned to Matamoros.

