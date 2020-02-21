Lawsuit renews hiring claims; Attorneys allege discrimination in city process

A gender discrimination lawsuit brought against the City of Brownsville by a group of female attorneys last year was re-filed in a new case against the city last week.

The attorneys originally filed suit against the city in March 2019, alleging discriminatory hiring practices by city employees including the city manager, an executive assistant, city commissioners, and sitting municipal judges.

The claim was dismissed in November by U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez, Jr. on the grounds that language used in the Brownsville Personnel Policy Manual does not require the city manager to publicize vacancies or interview any specific number of applicants, according to the suit’s dismissal.

The original complaint alleged the women were each well-qualified for open positions to serve as Associate Municipal Court Judge. They expressed interest in the positions, and signed up to receive alerts about city job positions.

The jobs became available on Aug. 7, 2018 and were never posted, according to the complaint. “All seven Plaintiffs are set up to receive alerts for new job postings for the CITY. Not one Plaintiff received an alert,” attorneys wrote.

Plaintiff Erin Hernandez Garcia, who served two years as a Justice of the Peace and had experience as a municipal judge in Primera, allegedly learned of the vacancies in August 2018 and sent an email to the presiding judge of the Municipal Court expressing interest in applying, according to the lawsuits.

The initial complaint alleged that Garcia never received additional information, causing her to forward her cover letter and a resume to interim city manager Michael Lopez’s executive assistant, who forwarded the documents to the interim city manager.

Garcia never received a response, and that same month, the positions were given to three men, according to the complaint.

Plaintiffs Patricia Hernandez Edelstein, Erin Hernandez Garcia, Maria Lina Gonzalez, Sonia Herrera, Aida Montanaro-Flores, Rebecca RuBane, and Elizabeth Valdez Garza, were given the opportunity to file an amended complaint in an order signed by Rodriguez on Nov. 13, 2019.

Rodriguez issued a final order on Feb. 14 which determined that plaintiffs’ proposed amendments to the complaint would be futile. “Accordingly, it is ORDERED that Plaintiffs take nothing by their lawsuit,” the document stated.

Last Friday, attorneys Star Jones, Angela P. Nix, and Frank E. Perez again filed suit on behalf of the plaintiffs.

The new complaint alleged that Edelstein, who served seven years as a Magistrate Judge at the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center and was the presiding judge, was waiting for the city to post the vacancies, as they’ve always been posted in the past. The document stated that she previously applied in 2014.

On Oct. 29, 2018, the positions were given to three males, according to the complaint.

Gonzalez, who according to the lawsuit has a busy criminal, civil, and immigration law practice, was waiting to apply and found out in October that the positions had been given to men. Like the other plaintiffs, she was not given the opportunity to apply, according to the document.

Similarly, Herrera has a criminal and family law practice and intended to apply for the positions before they were filled, according to the complaint. The lawsuit alleged that Herrera previously ran for State District Judge and therefore her desire to hold a judicial position was well known to the city.

“Herrera was not even given the opportunity to demonstrate how she would have been one of the most qualified applicants for the position, because hiring and filling the positions was pre-determined and orchestrated by Bobby Lerma, the Commissioners and other sitting Municipal Judges,” the complaint stated.

The suit alleged that plaintiff Montanaro-Flores applied for the city prosecutor position and was interviewed in February 2017. “She was interviewed with another female and was not asked any questions which would aid the interviewer in making an informed decision as to her credentials. The job has been held by a male for a very long time,” the complaint stated.

The complaint alleged that Flores and others would have applied for the open positions “had the opportunity been afforded to her through proper posting and a fair process.”

“A reliable source told one of the Plaintiffs that the CITY commissioners would not consider a female and the job was going to a male, but they had to go through the process to make it look like they were being fair.”

Plaintiff Rebecca Rubane passed away on Sept. 12, 2019, according to the complaint. It stated that she was one of the only female attorneys in Cameron County certified to serve as both First Chair and Second Chair Defense Attorney in Death Penalty cases.

Rubane served as Municipal Court Judge in Laguna Vista from 2006 to 2009. “She was a former prosecutor and had tried some of the most notorious cases in Cameron County,” according to the complaint.

Garza, the final plaintiff has a criminal, civil, and immigration law practice and also intended to apply for the positions before they were filled and given to men in October 2018, according to the lawsuit.

The attorneys claimed that “recommendations” for open positions were being made by the city manager, which were then allegedly “rubber-stamped” by sitting municipal judges. Attorneys wrote that plaintiffs discovered that one of the city’s appointed municipal judges had taken a leave of absence.

“Bobby Lerma, the presiding Municipal Judge for the CITY, appointed and swore in another male attorney by the name of Paul Fourt, as a ‘Substitute Judge’. Paul Fourt’s law office is inside Bobby Lerma’s building, and he rents an office from Bobby Lerma,” the complaint stated.

Attorneys also cited a commissioner meeting on Sept. 18, 2019 to address the appointment of an open city attorney positions for which over 100 applicants applied. “During that meeting, concerns were raised that clearly there is not a viable hiring process,” attorneys wrote.

“One or more committee members in charge of interview for the City Attorney job, who was supposed to review the applications and make the recommendation to the City Commissioners, confirmed the process was rigged, and no female stood a chance,” the complaint stated.

Additionally, the lawsuit alleged that city prosecutor jobs have been held by male attorneys for over 20 years, according to the document. “In the CITY’s history, there has been only one City Prosecutor who was a female, and she served from 1990-1994,” the document stated.

Asked for comment, an attorney for the City of Brownsville stated that city policy prohibits officials from commenting on pending litigation.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs were not immediately available for comment.

