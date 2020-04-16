Lawsuit: Official claims he was wrongfully terminated

The former administrator of the Port Isabel Economic Development Corporation (EDC) has filed suit against the nonprofit and the City of Port Isabel alleging he was fired without a proper grievance hearing following an altercation related to his father’s run for a spot on the city commission in May 2018.

The civil rights complaint filed by Robert Salinas against the EDC — a 4B nonprofit governed by a Board of Directors, a Director, and its Administrator — alleges that defendants retaliated against him in violation of his First Amendment rights because he was engaged in “free speech regarding matters of public concern,” according to the document.

Salinas filed the suit on March 23 in the 197th state District Court of Cameron County. It was removed to the federal court system in Brownsville this week.

Salinas was hired to serve as EDC’s administrator in March 2013. According to the complaint, he received a visit at his residence in Laguna Vista on July 30, 2017 from Martin Cantu, Jr., the elected city commissioner, Place 1 for Port Isabel. “When Mr. Salinas answered the door, Martin Cantu, Jr., in an aggressive and threatening manner, confronted him about his mother, Ms. Elizabeth Salinas,” the lawsuit stated.

The complaint alleged that Cantu, Jr. told Salinas, “‘Tell your mother to watch her mouth! Remember, you work for the city!’” and that Salinas’ father Rogerio Salinas witnessed the alleged threat. “He told Martin Cantu, Jr. to leave, and never come back to threaten any member of his family,” the lawsuit stated.

Rogerio Salinas filed an application for a place on the City of Port Isabel General Election Ballot to the city secretary in January 2018 and campaigned against Cantu, Jr., who is the son of Commissioner Martin Cantu, Sr., according to the document.

The lawsuit alleged that Cantu, Jr. entered Salinas’ office in Port Isabel during business hours and stated, “‘If your father thinks he can beat us, then bring it on!’”

According to the complaint, this upset Salinas, who considered leaving the campaign in fear of retaliation, but continued supporting his father’s run for the duration of the election.

The document then cited an alleged May 5, 2018 incident that occurred on an election campsite set up to greet Rogerio Salinas’ supporters. “As everyone in the Salinas campsite packed up for the evening, Mr. Jose Enrique Ochoa, a close political ally of Commissioner Martin Cantu, Jr., approached the Salinas campsite and yelled, “‘I will see you in court (expletive),” the complaint stated.

“Mr.(Robert) Salinas told him to leave them alone, and continued to put things away. Mr. Jose Enrique Ochoa lunged at Mr. (Robert) Salinas, who put his hands up in self-defense,” the document stated.

According to the suit, Robert Salinas turned himself in to the Cameron Count Sheriff’s Office with his attorney on May 16, 2018 for the offense of injury to a child elderly/disabled with intent to bodily injury. He was taken into custody.

According to a report published after the incident, six people were arrested by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office and were arraigned on various charges. Ochoa was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct-language, the report stated.

“Rogerio Torres Salinas, 57; Roger Salinas, 29; Robert Salinas, 35; and Guadalupe Zurita, 35; were arrested on suspicion of injury to a disabled person, and each was given a $3,000 bond. Roger Salinas also was charged with third-degree felony assault and given an additional $3,000 bond,” the report stated.

According to the complaint, the arrest was used as grounds to terminate Salinas from his position at EDC. Two days later, City Manager Jared Hockema “discharged Mr. Salinas for fighting and inciting or engaging in a strikes or riot,” the document stated.

On May 30, Robert Salinas requested a hearing to present his grievance and demonstrate that he was entitled to his due process rights, the lawsuit stated. Salinas argued that EDC’s by-laws define the administrator as a “Department Head” entitled to a grievance hearing before two Port Isabel employees and a citizen from the community.

“Defendants, by and through Hockema, denied Mr. Salinas the right to present his grievance in accordance with the by-laws, and, instead, arbitrarily denied the grievance upholding his own decision to discharge Mr. Salinas,” the lawsuit stated.

The City of Port Isabel and EDC were contacted for comment.

