Lawsuit filed in deadly Easter 2018 officer-involved shooting

The family of a Cameron Park man who was killed during an officer-involved shooting nearly two years ago filed suit against the county, Sheriff Omar Lucio, and the responding deputy alleging the department did not adequately train new staff on deadly use of force.

The lawsuit was filed by Esmeralda Vega and Gretchen Perez in federal court in Brownsville on Friday. Vega is the mother of Luis Yiar Alvarez, while Perez is listed as next of friend of Alvarez’s child, G.N.A.

Alvarez was shot on Easter Sunday in 2018 by a sheriff’s deputy responding to an assault in progress, according to a custodial death report published by the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

The complaint filed last week sued Cameron County, Sheriff Omar Lucio, and Deputy Sonny Pedraza in his individual capacity. As of press time, the county did not respond to a request for comment.

The suit alleged that “when the Sheriff’s deputies arrived outside Mr. Alvarez’s apartment, Mr. Alvarez went outside, dropped the butter knife he had in his hand, and put his hands up in the air in a manner that showed compliance with Officer’s commands.”

The family argued that Pedraza’s use of deadly force “was excessive and objectively unreasonable” because Alvarez was a safe distance away from the officers outside his door, he dropped the butter knife before gesturing compliance by putting his hands in the air, and the use of multiple bullets “was clearly unreasonable under the U.S. Constitution.”

The family alleged that the Cameron County Sheriff’s Department “has established a pattern of similar constitutional violations by untrained employees, which constitutes deliberate indifference” and that the department failed to train Pedraza on the deadly use of force.

Alvarez’s mother told reporters after the shooting that her son’s girlfriend wanted to leave, but he wouldn’t let her, prompting his mother to call law enforcement. She said, “He got a knife, but he didn’t intend to assault anyone,” according to The Brownsville Herald archives.

Vega then told her son that police were outside, according to the article. “That’s when he went outside with the knife, but both hands were up,” Vega said.

The name of the responding deputy was not released at the time of Alvarez’s death, according to local reports. On Oct. 10, 2018, a Cameron County grand jury ruled that the use of force was justified following an investigation into the incident by the Texas Rangers

No criminal charges were filed against Pedraza, who had been on the force for three years, according to a statement made at the time of the verdict by Sheriff Lucio.

According to the custodial death report, on April 1, 2018, at approximately 12:35 p.m., the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center dispatchers received information that the caller had been assaulted by her son, Luis Yair Alvarez, and he was in the process of assaulting her daughter while wielding a knife in his hand.

The report stated that at one point in the 911 call, Alvarez took the phone from the caller and informed the dispatcher he had a gun and knife which he would use and that “they better shoot him from afar”.

The responding deputy arrived at approximately 12:43 p.m. and encountered the suspect holding a knife while standing by a female near the door to the apartment, according to the report.

It stated that Alvarez advanced toward the deputy in an aggressive manner while holding the knife, causing the deputy to draw his department-issued firearm and give verbal commands to Alvarez to drop the knife, which the man allegedly did not comply with, according to the report.

“Luis Yair Alvarez then lunged toward the deputy who in turn fired his department-issued firearm striking Luis Yair Alvarez in the chest and stomach,” the report stated.

Alvarez was pronounced deceased at 1:13 p.m., according to the report.

