Lawmen target ‘shelter in place’ violators

Law enforcement across the lower Rio Grande Valley is ramping up enforcement of emergency management orders issued by county and city governments as the danger presented by COVID-19 grows clearer.

The measures came after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday issued a state-wide order mandating Texas residents to stay at home unless they are taking part in essential activities, mirroring similar emergency orders issued in other states.

New enforcement efforts range anywhere from checkpoints to a special patrol task force set up to monitor whether residents are adhering to requirements intended to keep them at home unless absolutely necessary.

Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio announced during a press conference on Tuesday that the department had assembled a special task force to patrol. Deputies assigned to the team will be on county roadways 24 hours a day, according to the sheriff. “They’re going to be out there doing nothing but checking every vehicle that drives by. If there are two people in the vehicle, they’re going to be stopped. If there’s a family, they’re all going to get cited,” he said.

“We’ve been issuing citations, but that’s not enough,” Lucio said.

He explained the department may have to set up roadblocks if it feels the public is not adhering to shelter in place and will be checking out grocery store parking lots, hotels, and anywhere they feel people might be making unnecessary trips or traveling in groups.

The department will issue citations, but is also aiming to educate the public and keep residents out of the county jails in accordance with guidance issued by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards recommending the release of non-violent offenders during the coronavirus outbreak.

“If they have to stop somebody and he has no reason to be there, he’s going to get a citation. If he’s got other charges, we’re going to add them to it. It all depends on the person. We’re trying not to arrest people because we don’t know if they’re sick or not. But, if we have to, we will,” Lucio said in a phone call Wednesday.

Lucio said his deputies had issued 47 citations. By Thursday afternoon, the department announced it had issued 27 more.

“Out of 235 traffic stops from 3 p.m. yesterday (Wednesday) to 8 a.m. this morning (Thursday) only 27 persons were found to be in violation of the order and received a citation. Our efforts will continue in order to protect the public,” the office wrote.

“We understand that every traffic stop is unique and different reasons for travel exist. Deputies are exercising extreme discretion upon making their decision to issue a citation in violation of the judge’s order,” the department wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. gathered with a group of Brownsville-based doctors following a Wednesday press conference to debrief and discuss the county’s enforcement measures. Dr. Ricardo Martin Schwarcz, a critical care pulmonologist representing his 30 colleagues across the Valley, urged the judge to act to control the spread right now.

Schwarcz warned reporters that the Valley will not have enough ventilators and ICU beds to treat patients if the spread gets ahead of healthcare workers, who are risking their own lives to treat patients. The doctor added that mortality rates increase once a patient goes on a ventilator. “More than 80 percent of patients that go on ventilators will die,” he said.

Local police departments have been working with cities to implement further protective measures. In Brownsville, Chief Felix Sauceda explained this week officers have been instructed to use discretion. “First and foremost, we’re educating our community. We’re working with our community members and our partners on the requirement and what it actually calls for and recommends,” he said.

“Enforcement is strictly discretionary, and usually means a last resort,” he said. The chief confirmed on Wednesday the department had arrested six people for violating the emergency management order.

Brownsville PD’s inmate list showed 16 individuals arrested since March 26 charged for violation of the emergency management plan, some of which may have been enhanced punishment grades added to separate charges in accordance with Gov. Greg Abbot’s Disaster Declaration.

Sauceda addressed concerns raised by local organizers regarding undocumented workers who are unable to obtain drivers’ licenses in Texas and are worried by the additional police presence. “It’s not standard operating procedure for us to ask for your citizenship status. We continue to serve our community just like we always have,” he said.

On Thursday, Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez announced new enforcement measures stemming from the sheriff’s decision to stop and cite vehicles containing more than one person. “The premise for this citation would be that individuals are not complying with the six-foot social distancing order from the State and County,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

Mendez stated that Brownsville PD will begin conducting traffic stops and checkpoints later on Thursday to ensure that residents are in compliance. “They are awaiting instructions from the DA’s office to ensure enforceability,” he wrote.

Treviño confirmed the number of positive COVID-19 cases at 46 county-wide during a press conference on Thursday. Of thse,18 were in Brownsville. The total number of tests administered was 262, with 108 patients having tested negative. Both Treviño and Mendez indicated officials expect the numbers to go up as more testing kits become available to local physicians.

Mendez confirmed on Facebook that the Brownsville-South Padre Island International Airport was complying with Abbott’s order requiring travelers from certain areas to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days. The Texas Department of Public Safety is screening travelers arriving from Louisiana, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California, Washington, as well as Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Detroit, Michigan; and Miami, Florida, according to the mayor.

“Our airport traffic is down to a bare minimum and only ticketed passengers are allowed entry into the facility,” Mendez wrote. He said cases of the virus are expected to peak on May 5.

“If we all do our part, we can save lives.”

The City of Port Isabel announced a new set of restrictions on Thursday barring more than two people from traveling in a private vehicle. No persons under the age of 14 are allowed in businesses selling groceries and supplies.

Residents are not allowed on streets, sidewalks, alleys, and parks unless conducting essential activities. “The presence of any person who is not essential to the public right-of-way between the hours of 11:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. shall be considered prima facie evidence of a violation of this order,” the document stated.

Exceptions include walking or running in compliance with social distancing rules, personnel essential to the function of businesses, and travel to obtain essential services like medical care, food, and supplies.

In Los Fresnos, Police Chief Hector Gonzalez said his department had made zero arrests as of Wednesday afternoon. “We have been making contact with citizens through traffic stops. More than anything, we’re trying to educate the public,” he said.

According to the chief, the city is going to be setting up checkpoints. Information about this will be posted on the city’s Facebook page. Officers have fliers prepared to hand out to the public. “Again, our purpose is not to cite these individuals. We just want to make sure that if they’re on the road, it’s going to have to be essential — work-related, medical reasons, things like that.”

In Harlingen, Commander David Osborne said officers have been patrolling the community and looking for vehicles and people out between curfew hours — midnight to 5 a.m. “Anybody found on the roadway or out in public are subject to being stopped by law enforcement,” Osborne said.

He confirmed the department was primarily issuing citations.

Like other cities in the area, Harlingen will be setting up checkpoints to maintain compliance with shelter in place orders. “We’ve just received initial guidance from Cameron County regarding regulatory checkpoints. We are working to implement checkpoints as needed, in compliance with the judge’s orders,” Osborne said.

esheridan@brownsvilleherald.com