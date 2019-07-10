Lawmen recall jogger; Officials saw man running on levee before shooting

A 57-year-old man who died while jogging on a levee by the Rio Grande died after being shot in the stomach by someone in Mexico.

Miguel Angel Valdez Hernandez died on June 18 around 3 p.m.

Police reports released to The Brownsville Herald through a Texas Public Information Act request provide few new details in the killing that has only left the Cameron County Sheriff’s Department with a vehicle of interest — a white pickup truck — with several people in its bed seen in Mexico across the river about the same time as the shooting.

Border Patrol agents were the first on the scene after a tractor operator waved them down at around 3:30 p.m. to say a man was down on the levee close to where he was working.

“Border Patrol Agents further advised me that upon reviewing the cameras in the area, they capture a male subject wearing the same clothing description running on the levee, appearing as if he was exercising,” the detective wrote. “The time on the camera was at or about 2:30 p.m. and their wave down was at or about 3:30 p.m.”

The Border Patrol agents told the investigator that they had no vehicular traffic in the area and they were not tracking any groups of immigrants.

The investigator then spoke with two Brownsville medics who said they found Hernandez face down in the caliche.

“They further advised me that they moved the body, face up to begin medical treatment,” the investigator wrote. “Upon turning the body over, they placed the EKG pads on his chest and noticed no pulse.”

Hernandez was wearing blue shorts and blue tennis shoes, but was not wearing a shirt when the investigator first saw the man, according to the report.

“Upon coming closer to the scene for further investigation I observe what appeared to be a red stain on his shorts, along his left leg area,” the report states. “I then also saw what appeared to be a bloody nose, scrapes on his knees, and blood stains on both of his hands. I also saw what appeared to be a puncture on the bottom left side of the stomach.”

The investigator also noticed a trail of blood on the caliche.

“I also saw scrapes on the ground as if he was crawling,” the report states.

Hernandez’s death is listed as an unattended death with no known motive.

