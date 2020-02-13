Lancha pursuit leads to numerous arrests

A man who jumped out of a lancha during a 45-minute pursuit by the U.S. Coast Guard faces federal drug trafficking charges in Brownsville, authorities said.

According to a criminal affidavit, Diego Armando Javier Cano was a member of the lancha’s four-person crew. The boat was spotted traveling northbound at a high rate of speed from the jetties near Isla Blanca Park on South Padre Island on Jan. 22.

Cano jumped out of the boat during pursuit and was later apprehended on a different lancha operating in U.S. waters on Feb. 11, according to the affidavit.

Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration, Customs and Border Protection, Marine Interdiction Agents, the U.S. Coast Guard and other state and local law enforcement were conducting operations when the small boat was located without its lights on in January, the document stated.

The lancha failed to yield, resulting in a 45-minute pursuit between the jetties and Beach Access 6, according to the affidavit. The document stated that the three other individuals — Antonio Geronimo-Hernandez, Carlos Franco-Arteaga, and Felix Vasquez-Hernandez — were arrested when the lancha came to a stop near the jetties.

According to the document, authorities seized 10 bundles of a green leafy substance that later field tested positive for the characteristics of marijuana, weighing nearly 655 pounds, authorities said.

Vasquez-Hernandez identified himself as the captain of the lancha and told investigators he was to be paid $500 for his role transporting the bundles, officials said. The two other men stated they were to be paid $300 and $500, according to the complaint.

