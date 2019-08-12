La Feria schools on lockdown, OLLU closes campus - Brownsville Herald: Local News

La Feria schools on lockdown, OLLU closes campus

Posted: Monday, August 12, 2019 1:57 pm

La Feria schools on lockdown, OLLU closes campus Staff Report Brownsville Herald

The La Feria Independent School District is reporting that a number of school campuses are on lockdown.

In a note posted on Facebook, the district says Noemi Dominguez Elementary, David Sanchez Elementary, W. B. Green Middle School, and La Feria High School were all placed in lockdown at the recommendation of the La Feria Police Department.

The post says police are investigating an incident in the city. La Feria Police Chief Cesar Diaz said he was busy and unavailable to comment on the situation.

While a number of events are taking place on campuses, the first day of school for LFISD is not until Aug. 26.

The district has rescheduled registration for all high school seniors until Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Our Lady of the Lake University RGV closed its La Feria campus as a precaution.

The university posted on its Facebook page of a suspicious person in the area near the school campus. The school will remain closed for the rest of the day and resume operations on Tuesday.

Posted in on Monday, August 12, 2019 1:57 pm.

