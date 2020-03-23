La Feria grocer accused of price gouging - Brownsville Herald: Local News

La Feria grocer accused of price gouging

Posted: Monday, March 23, 2020 8:00 pm

La Feria grocer accused of price gouging BY ERIN SHERIDAN Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

A market in La Feria was issued a cease and desist order by the Cameron County District Attorney’s office this week after an investigation revealed that the store was selling items over market value, according to officials.

“Today, we served El Centro Foods on 500 N. Main Street in La Feria with a Cease and Desist letter after finding that they are selling items well over market cost,” wrote the office in a press release on Monday.

According to the release, an investigation into potential price gouging found that Purell Hand Sanitizer was priced at $8.99 for a medium bottle, and $34.99 for a large bottle. “The retail price for these items ranges between $4 and $15, accounting for more than a 50% mark up,” the office wrote.

“The store owners have 48 hours to stop overcharging or we will move forward with charges. We will continue to take accusations of price gouging seriously, and will prosecute retailers we deem to be offenders to the fullest extent of the law,” the release stated.

The office said it’s working hard to determine what criteria must be met to constitute price gouging, what complaints are valid, and how it will proceed with prosecution efforts, according to the statement.

The news came after the DA’s office announced that a state-wide Disaster Declaration by Governor Greg Abbott triggered penalties for price gouging under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

According to the law, selling or leasing fuel, food, medicine, lodging, building materials, construction tools, or other necessities at inflated prices will result in penalties. If a retailer is found to be price gouging, they could be asked to reimburse the affected consumer, face a $10,000 civil penalty, or a $250,000 civil penalty if the consumer was elderly,” the release stated.

The office noted that retailers and businesses are still allowed to set the prices for their goods and services according to market fluctuations, making it difficult to determine when price gouging is actually occurring.

“Be aware of the items that are in most demand/short supply, like hand sanitizer and soap, face masks, toilet paper, paper towels, etc. If you see a price that you think is overly inflated, immediately report it to Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline directly at (800) 621-0508 or go to their website at: www.texasattorneygeneral.gov,” the office wrote.

District Attorney Luis V. Saenz said the spread of Coronavirus has “brought out the best and worse in people.”

“Our community will not tolerate greed from unscrupulous people trying to take advantage of people when they are at their most vulnerable. We will prosecute those marking up prices that rise to the level of committing crimes,” he said.

esheridan@brownsvilleherald.com

