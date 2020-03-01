Kids Sing-Off: Talented students perform at Sombrero Festival

Elementary school students stepped up to the microphone Thursday afternoon to showcase their singing skills in order to win glory, the cheers of their fans and a prize for their school at Sombrero Festival’s annual Kids Sing-Off competition in Brownsville.

The Sing-Off was developed by organizers as a way to help fill a gap in scheduled events for the festival and as a way involve the festival’s younger attendees in festival traditions.

“This is a great time because many children are off already for Charro Days and so they thought it would be a great addition to the festival, incorporating our smaller patrons here and getting them involved in starting the tradition of coming to the festival with the new generation,” Sombrero Festival representative Charlie Abrego said.

Every school is invited, Sing-Off host and organizer Linda Macias said.

“Each school will do their own talent show and then they’ll send one student over to the contest,” Macias said.

Students pick their own songs, outfits and prepare to knock the judge’s socks off with their talent. The winners receive $1,000, $500 and $300 for their school and either tablets or a laptop for themselves from the events’ sponsors.

Every year’s competition brings something different and Sing-Off judges can expect to see anything from Tejano and reggaeton to pop songs. This year, they even received a submission for a grito performer from 7-year-old Dillon Vanderford, a second grader from Episcopal Day School.

Judges Robbie Longoria of La Mafia, singer-songwriter Lacianne Carriere and City Commissioner Nurith Galonsky had the hard job of picking the winners of the Sing-Off.

Ellie Reed, a fifth grader from Episcopal Day School, took home first place with her stirring performance of “Los Laureles.” First grader Miguel Moran grabbed second place, and the audience’s hearts, with his attitude and showmanship for his song “Adios Amore” on behalf of Peña Elementary. St. Mary’s Catholic School first grader Avani Winn, a small girl with a big voice, surprised the judges with her “Into the Unknown” for third place.

“I think most of all I’m just so proud of the students and seeing how courageous they are to be up there. Seeing them shine and just show their talent and share with us what they are capable of doing, “Macias said.

dcathey@brownsvilleherald.com