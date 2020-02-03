Kids create Valentine’s Day cards at Chick-fil-A - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Kids create Valentine’s Day cards at Chick-fil-A

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, February 3, 2020 10:15 am

Kids create Valentine’s Day cards at Chick-fil-A By Nubia Reyna Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

To kick off the month of love, Chick-fil-A hosted a Kids Craft Day Saturday morning where families created a puppy valentine card to take home and gift to a loved one.

“Today with the kids we are creating a Valentine’s Puppy since we are starting February,” Cassandra Trevino, Marketing and Social Media Coordinator, said. “We try to have crafts and activities for them every other Saturday as part of our schedule so this is our first one for February.”

Trevino said it is important for the restaurant to have these events so families spend time together at Chick-fil-A and remember to go back.

“Every month we are incorporating kids activities, so they can have something to do,” she said. “We just invite them to come over and create these little activities that we have for them; to just enjoy and take something home.”

Mindy Martinez attended the event with her mom and said she loves Chick-fil-A. She said this is the 10th event she has attended.

“I love Chick-fil-A. We normally come every Saturday because every other week there’s bingo, there’s crafts plus Chick-fil-A,” she said.

Jace Hernandez, who was creating the puppy card with his grandparents, will turn 3 years old on Valentine’s Day.

“This is our third one. We try to make them all when we have the chance,” the grandparents said. “It is hard for the mom to come because she works.”

The next craft day will be on Feb. 15 and it will be a “Little Chef” event where kids will decorate a treat for Valentine’s Day.

For more information visit the Chick-fil-A on Boca Chica.

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Monday, February 3, 2020 10:15 am.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]