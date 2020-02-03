Kids create Valentine’s Day cards at Chick-fil-A

To kick off the month of love, Chick-fil-A hosted a Kids Craft Day Saturday morning where families created a puppy valentine card to take home and gift to a loved one.

“Today with the kids we are creating a Valentine’s Puppy since we are starting February,” Cassandra Trevino, Marketing and Social Media Coordinator, said. “We try to have crafts and activities for them every other Saturday as part of our schedule so this is our first one for February.”

Trevino said it is important for the restaurant to have these events so families spend time together at Chick-fil-A and remember to go back.

“Every month we are incorporating kids activities, so they can have something to do,” she said. “We just invite them to come over and create these little activities that we have for them; to just enjoy and take something home.”

Mindy Martinez attended the event with her mom and said she loves Chick-fil-A. She said this is the 10th event she has attended.

“I love Chick-fil-A. We normally come every Saturday because every other week there’s bingo, there’s crafts plus Chick-fil-A,” she said.

Jace Hernandez, who was creating the puppy card with his grandparents, will turn 3 years old on Valentine’s Day.

“This is our third one. We try to make them all when we have the chance,” the grandparents said. “It is hard for the mom to come because she works.”

The next craft day will be on Feb. 15 and it will be a “Little Chef” event where kids will decorate a treat for Valentine’s Day.

For more information visit the Chick-fil-A on Boca Chica.

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com