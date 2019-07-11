Keeping the arts alive: Camille Playhouse to premier play Friday

As part of the Professional Summerstock Series, Camille Playhouse will host the “Significant Other” play starting at 8 p.m. today. The play, written by Joshua Harmon, will run until Sunday.

The plot concerns the lives of four friends in their late 20s and their search for relationships in 21st century New York City. Jordan is single, and finding Mr. Right is much easier said than done. Through the play, the audience meets Jordan’s grandmother, coworkers, potential lovers and his friends’ future husbands, the event’s Facebook page reads.

“Significant Other” was first performed off-Broadway in 2015 and transferred to Broadway in 2017. The play was included in The New York Times Top Ten Productions of 2015.

“It is a contemporary dark comedy that deals with a group of friends who are approaching their 30s in NYC and it deals with love, friendship and finding love. It is a lot of fun,” Chris Ikner, executive artistic director at Camille Playhouse, said.

Ikner recommends attendees to be 14 years old and up because there is mature language and subject matter.

“This play is particularly exciting. It really reads as an HBO sit-com on stage and it’s great fun for the summer,” Ikner said. “It is definitely a show that is for a more mature audience and it is part of our Professional Summerstock Series.”

In the upcoming weeks the playhouse will host “Footloose,” “Cabaret” and “Newsies,” as part of the series.

Tickets for the plays can be purchased online at camilleplayhouse.net, by phone at (956)-542-8900 or in person.

“We are having ladies night on Friday, where everyone can get their tickets for only $10,” Ikner said.

Founded in 1964, Camille Playhouse was created to stimulate interest in theatre by the presentation of plays and the development and application of the arts necessary to such presentation, utilizing the talents and abilities of interested persons in Brownsville and the neighboring communities.

“This is a huge part of our community, a huge part of our history and we are actually the only permanent theater space south of San Antonio,” Ikner said. “It is important that we come out and that we support to keep the arts alive.”

