Jury to hear drug smuggling case

Jury selection was to begin Tuesday for a man indicted on federal drug conspiracy, money laundering and cash smuggling charges.

Rafael Villanueva appeared before U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez, Jr. who will preside over the trial which will continue throughout the week.

Villanueva was arrested by a Department of Homeland Security Special Investigations agent on July 31, 2017 in Brownsville and was held without bond. An indictment handed down by a federal grand jury charged Villanueva with six counts related to narcotics distribution and money laundering.

The document charged Villanueva with participating in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine through which he would recruit individuals to bring bulk amounts of currency from various cities in the United States to Brownsville.

The man faces 35 years to life in prison plus over $10 million in fines.

Villanueva’s July 2017 arrest warrant also ordered the arrests of Julian Muraira-Garcia, Jose H. Carreon, Juan Enrique Velasquez, David Lopez, and Roberto Ruiz, all Villanueva’s co-defendants indicted on July 25, 2017. All but Villanueva and Muraira-Garcia were listed as U.S. citizens in court documents.

According to the indictment, Villanueva recruited drivers and hired them to transport the cash while also providing money to commercial truck drivers to purchase trailers used in the transportation of narcotics proceeds.

Muraira-Garcia would deliver cash to the truck drivers to install hidden compartments to hide the cash, according to the indictment. At the direction of Villanueva, the drivers would collect narcotics proceeds across the country, the document stated.

Villanueva, Muraira-Garcia, and Carreon then coordinated the transfer of the cash into Mexico, according to the document. The sixth count of the indictment charged Villanueva and Velasquez with attempting to transport $297,230 into Mexico in one incident. Villanueva was arraigned on July 2, 2019 and entered a plea of not guilty.

Court records indicated that Villanueva was admitted to the Mental Health Unit of FMC-Butner, a facility operated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons in North Carolina, on April 17, 2018. He was granted a competency hearing and was ordered to receive treatment in a federal medical facility for a period of four months, delaying trial.

