Jury selection underway in Elizondo trial

More than 100 prospective jurors are in court this morning for the trial of former Brownsville fire chief Carlos Elizondo.

The panel has packed the courtroom of Judge Benjamin Euresti Jr., of the 107th state District Court.

Elizondo faces six counts of computer security breach that pertain to allegations he accessed the Brownsville Fire Department Emergency Reporting System while suspended by the city. He did not have the consent of the City of Brownsville to access the reporting system.