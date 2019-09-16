Jury selection underway in Elizondo trial - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Jury selection underway in Elizondo trial

Posted: Monday, September 16, 2019 10:04 am

Jury selection underway in Elizondo trial By Laura B. Martinez, Staff writer Brownsville Herald

More than 100 prospective jurors are in court this morning for the trial of former Brownsville fire chief Carlos Elizondo.

The panel has packed the courtroom of Judge Benjamin Euresti Jr., of the 107th state District Court.

Elizondo faces six counts of computer security breach that pertain to allegations he accessed the Brownsville Fire Department Emergency Reporting System while suspended by the city. He did not have the consent of the City of Brownsville to access the reporting system.

