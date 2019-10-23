Judges appoint new district clerk

The state district board of judges in Cameron County met Wednesday and appointed retired and former deputy district clerk Elvira Ortiz as the new district clerk.

Ortiz was appointed to position following Eric Garza’s announcement that he plans to run for Cameron County sheriff in the 2020 general election.

Under Article 16, Sec. 65 of the Texas Constitution, once a candidate announces he or she plans to run for another county office that candidate must immediately resign from their current office.

Article 5 of the Texas Constitution Sec. 9 pertaining to the Clerk of District Court, states “There shall be a Clerk for the District Court of each county, who shall be elected by the qualified voters and who shall hold his office for four years, subject to removal by information, or by indictment of a grand jury, and conviction of a petit jury. In case of vacancy, the Judge of the District Court shall have the power to appoint a Clerk, who shall hold until the office can be filled by election.

State District Judge Benjamin Euresti Jr. presided over Wednesday’s meeting of the judges and said they selected Ortiz to serve in the position until the November 2020 General Election when the next district clerk will be elected.

She will start her duties on Monday which is the same day Garza’s resignation takes affect. Garza had to be a hold over district clerk until the newly appointed district clerk assumed the duties.

Ortiz served as deputy district clerk under retired District Clerk Aurora de La Garza. She had served in the district clerk’s office for 38 year, 32 years as chief deputy director.

Ortiz told the judges she had no interest in running for the office since she is retired, Euresti said.

Ortiz said “she would come out of retirement and help the office because of her experience until the next district clerk gets elected,” Euresti said.

lmartinez@brownsvilleherald.com