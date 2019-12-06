Judge orders prison for man’s role in drug trafficking

The last of seven defendants charged in a massive drug transport operation that took place from 2010 to 2013 was sentenced in federal court this week in Brownsville.

U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera sentenced Roberto Santos-Gonzalez to 150 months in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons with an additional 5 years of supervised release following the completion of his sentence for his role in coordinating the transport of the marijuana.

The sentence was handed down as part of a plea deal reached with government prosecutors, filed on June 4. As per the written agreement, the government agreed to follow sentencing guidelines for possession with intent to distribute an amount of marijuana between 3,000 and 10,000 kilograms.

Additionally, Santos’ sentence was to run concurrently with a separate case in Kentucky, where he resided, according to court documents.

An indictment handed down on Dec. 22, 2015, accused Santos alongside six co-conspirators of organizing a transportation operation for the distribution of marijuana from the Rio Grande Valley to Indiana, Kentucky, and other northern states.

The operation involved distributors in Indianapolis, Indiana and Louisville, Kentucky. Santos and a co-defendant, both based in Louisville, would travel to the Valley to meet with other defendants to coordinate the transfer of the drugs, according to the document.

Other defendants, based in Indianapolis, did the same, according to the indictment which also stated that bulk currency proceeds would be sent by the distributors up north to those who coordinated the transport and hired commercial truck drivers in the Valley.

Santos was originally charged on five counts of the nine-count indictment.

The document cited incidents ranging from January 2010 to April 2013 in which amounts of marijuana weighing between 580 to 1,369 kilograms (around 1,278 to 3,018 pounds) were transported to other states.

esheridan@brownsvilleherald.com