JP Salazar avoids runoff - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

JP Salazar avoids runoff

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, March 3, 2020 10:39 pm

JP Salazar avoids runoff BY ERIN SHERIDAN Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

Incumbent Justice of the Peace Linda Salazar won her race for Precinct 2, Place 1 on Tuesday night. She won 50.58% of the total vote, defeating challengers Cynthia “Cyndi” Hinojosa and Fred Arias and setting the stage for a fourth term as JP.

Hinojosa’s campaign came in second with 34.79% of the vote, while Arias won a total of 14.63%.

Volunteers for Salazar gathered outside the polling station at Burns Elementary school bearing campaign signs, waving and cheering as lines of cars drove down Alton Gloor Boulevard on Election Day.

Salazar has held the post since 2005. Early voting results showed her with a clear lead over Hinojosa and Arias, at 4,930 votes, or 49.77%.

Prior to her service as JP, Salazar was a Brownsville Independent School District Trustee, a former Deputy Clerk and Criminal Supervisor for the Cameron County Clerk’s Office, and served 17 years as Court Coordinator for retired Judge Menton Murray Jr. of the 103rd District Court, according to her campaign’s Facebook page.

“Friends and Family thank you so much for all your support. We have reached the finish line and in order to come out strong I need you to go out and vote today,” she urged supporters in an Election Day post.

Fred Arias, one of two challengers to Salazar’s seat, said on Tuesday afternoon that he suspected the election could go to a runoff.

“It’s been really challenging. We’ve been out, working super hard. We’ve given it all we could, and we’ll wait for the results,” said Arias on Tuesday afternoon, gathered with volunteers outside the polling station.

The third challenger to incumbent Salazar, Cynthia “Cyndi” Hinojosa, said that in the event of a runoff election, she would be honored to be one of the candidates competing for the nomination. “What I would like to do if I were to win or make the runoff is start focusing more on the actual duties of the JP. I’ve seen that there’s a need, if you’ve researched this particular JP court — it has a very high dismissal rate.”

“There’s a great ability to be able to collect much-needed revenue. When you actually do the duties you were elected to do, you would also be protecting the community,” she said, adding that Salazar’s court allegedly dismissed 10,000 cases last year.

“The law isn’t being adhered to with such high dismissals,” said Hinojosa. She added that another important agenda item in the event she won the seat would be to make herself available from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. every weekday.

“I’ve had people tell me that you cannot get an appointment with this court, that there is a four-month waiting period, that there’s a waiting period because the judge is not available. I try to address these things,” she said.

esheridan@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 10:39 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]