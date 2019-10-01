Jobs to open in RGV related to US Census 2020

Thousands of new jobs related to the U.S. Census count in 2020 will be open in the Rio Grande Valley, with local job fairs to be held in McAllen over the coming weeks as officials hope to “get the count right” in South Texas.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Oct. 5, Oct. 26 and Nov. 16, the city and an outside partner will hold job fairs at the McAllen Public Library affording residents in the region opportunities for various jobs, many of which will likely begin this winter. Candidates for the jobs must be English-speaking U.S. citizens, 18 years or older, provide their own vehicle, have basic skills and knowledge while using email and computers. There will be full-time and part-time positions open.

“We have talented and experienced residents who can help promote the Census to our community,” McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said in a statement. “I encourage everyone who is interested in being a part of the Census to apply for the jobs posted now, and for jobs which will be available in the near future.”

Rodriguez also serves as the chairman of the city commission-appointed city of McAllen Census Complete County Committee, a 16-member group tasked with increasing awareness and motivating residents to respond to the 2020 Census.

By law, the U.S. Census Bureau must deliver a report to the president every 10 years, and this cycle’s deadline is Dec. 31, 2020. The data collected by the census is used to distribute large swaths of federal funds to local communities for transportation, housing assistance, education, healthcare and social and emergency services. And the country’s count is critical in helping determine the appropriate apportionment of representatives among the 50 states for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Officials in McAllen, which recorded 129,877 in the 2010 census, have stressed the importance of counting every resident, as the city has grown substantially since 2010 and continues to seek growing sums of federal funding.

Officials also believe McAllen’s population now easily exceeds 150,000, which does not account for the weekday population, and which Rodriguez said balloons to well over 200,000 since many residents in nearby cities work in McAllen.

“It is important that we have local citizens help us carry the message of why it is especially important for residents of the Rio Grande Valley to participate in the next Census,” McAllen Mayor Jim Darling said in a statement. “I want to encourage anyone who lives in Hidalgo, Cameron, Starr or Willacy counties, meets the qualifications and has the skills and experience that the U.S. Census is looking for to apply and be a part of history.”

More information about U.S. Census jobs is available at www.2020.census.gov/en/jobs.

mferman@themonitor.com