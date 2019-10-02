Job fair offers 200 posts; Migrant children’s shelter continues hiring

More than 200 jobs are open here today for work at a migrant children’s shelter.

SOG International, an organization opening a shelter to house more than 500 migrant children near Raymondville, is offering jobs for youth care workers, medical assistants, a nursing coordinator and technical specialist.

Workforce Solutions will hold a job fair for the positions today from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its offices at 2290 W. Pike Blvd. in Weslaco.

"It’s awesome when the Valley area is growing jobs,” Marie McDermott, executive director of the Weslaco Economic Development Corporation, said yesterday. “I’m pleased for the people applying for the jobs.”

The event marks Weslaco-based SOG International’s third job fair in about a month.

“It seems to be a pretty big event,” Mike Gonzalez, spokesman for Workforce Solutions, said.

Wages start at about $12 to $14 an hour for youth care jobs.

“It’s going to involve engaging with youth in many but not all positions,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez, who recommends job hunters “dress to impress,” said applicants should be prepared for on-site interviews.

“I would definitely encourage them to bring a couple copies of their resumes,” he said. “It’s always better to be safe than sorry.”

When will the jobs open?

SOG International plans to open its shelter by mid-December.

"They’re trying to fill up the facility before they open,” Gonzalez said.

SOG, which was offering more than 500 jobs when officials announced plans to open the shelter in August, has apparently filled about 300 positions with the help of job fairs in Raymondville and Harlingen.

While SOG will help staff the shelter, San Benito-based Sunny Glen Children’s Home will manage the operation at the site of a former 100,000-square-foot Walmart store just south of Raymondville at 14091 FM 490.

The shelter plans to oversee an annual payroll of $20 million to $24 million.

Sunny Glen is contracting with the federal government’s Office of Refugee Resettlement to house migrant children detained without parents or guardians in the United States.

