Jingle bells: Nursing home celebrates with Christmas carols, gifts

On Saturday the more than 100 abuelitos and abuelitas at the Ebony Lake Nursing and Rehab Center enjoyed a morning of Christmas carols and gifts provided by the Christ the King church and Valley Baptist Medical Center.

With songs such as Felíz Navidad and Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, the Catholic church sang and played for the residents of the center while Valley Baptist handed out the gifts donated by its employees.

“It’s important to us because it was brought to our attention several years ago that there were people who were living in nursing homes who may never receive a gift,” Leslie Bingham, Chief Executive Officer at VBMC, said.

“One of our leaders from Valley Baptist put together a fundraiser where the employees, actually, are the ones who donate and we have a lot of employee-donated money and we buy gifts. Our goal is to make sure that every resident of a nursing home in Brownsville receives a Christmas gift.”

The medical center has been donating gifts for more than 10 years and they hope to continue to do it for many more to come. Valley Baptist visited over 1,100 senior citizens at nursing homes throughout the community in Brownsville and Harlingen.

“ We’ve been doing it for 10 or 12 years so I hope we continue to do it,” Bingham said.

Chip Sweeney, who was playing guitar and caroling for the home, said they have been doing this for more than 20 years. He said it is important to do more acts of kindness, especially during the holiday season.

“We always say that we need to do more acts of kindness and helpfulness and we do this. This is a tradition that we have been doing for more than 20 years,” he said. “Last week we went to another nursing home and after today we are going to go to another one. It’s putting a little of more of God’s purpose in our everyday.”

Maria Contreras, activity director at the center, said she is very happy that the residents enjoyed a day of happiness.

“I want to thank (the volunteers) for bringing joy to our residents and for bringing them the happiness of a gift,” she said.

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com