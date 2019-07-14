Jehovah’s Witnesses convention welcomes hundreds - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Jehovah’s Witnesses convention welcomes hundreds

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, July 14, 2019 9:45 am

Jehovah’s Witnesses convention welcomes hundreds By ELSA CAVAZOS Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

LA FERIA — Love is what Cameron County needs the most right now, and that is the message being taught not only locally but throughout the world, said Roy Soto, Jehovah’s Witness spokesman for the Rio Grande Valley community.

With the theme of “Love never fails,” hundreds of Jehovah’s Witnesses have visited the local assembly hall as part of the organization’s annual worldwide series of conventions that began in June.

Annually, Jehovah’s Witnesses hold a period of conventions with a different theme each year.

The local assembly hall is hosting 11 conventions in English and Spanish, each weekend through August.

Everyone is welcome to attend, regardless of race, ethnicity or religious values.

“The intention is to spread awareness on the theme we are discussing, which this year’s is love,” Soto said. “We have people come from all over the Rio Grande Valley’s counties, Cameron, Hidalgo, Willacy and Starr. We also receive guests from Corpus Christi.”

Soto said the conventions bring an extensive amount of people to the area, which helps not only the Jehovah’s Witness community but La Feria as well.

“We have a capacity of 2,500 seats at our assembly hall and every weekend it fills up,” Soto said. “I think the conventions not only help spread our message, but it also helps us economically to grow and help businesses have new customers that eat out and stay at their hotels.”

The conventions are currently being held worldwide, meaning the theme presented in La Feria is the same one presented in other countries.

“Our purpose is to help others express love in a way the Bible describes. It will talk about expressing it to your spouse, family, at work and to the community,” Soto said. “If we all knew how to express love properly, the community would be better.”

If You Go

WHAT: Jehovah’s Witnesses Annual Convention

WHEN: In Spanish, July 12-14, July 19-21 and July 26-28. In English, August 2-4, August 9-11, August 16-18

WHERE: La Feria Assembly Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1701 S. Parker Rd.

INFO: (956) 797-4707

Did you know?

• There are 8,579,909 Jehovah’s Witnesses around the world.

ecavazos@valleystar.com

Posted in on Sunday, July 14, 2019 9:45 am.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]