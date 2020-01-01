It’s about space: North Park Plaza charts a different course

The grandkids have taken over and they’ve got plans, big plans, for turning Brownsville’s North Park Plaza into something unique for the city.

Scott Wolfe, grandson of North Park owner Fausto Yturria and proprietor of La Maquila, is fomenting — along with his brother Jason and sister Samantha — a quiet retail revolution at North Park, which has lost a fair amount of its luster since opening in the mid-1970s.

A peek at Wolfe’s shop and wares says it all. La Maquila (a nod to Andy Warhol’s legendary studio, The Factory) looks like something you’d find along alternative, trendy South Congress Avenue in Austin — not Brownsville, Texas.

Wolfe, a St. Joseph Academy alumnus, opened his shop in December 2017 after stints in Los Angeles and New York, where he earned a degree in strategic design and management from Parsons School of Design. Wolfe loved the energy of the big city but opted to return home.

“I saw the potential of what I could do in Brownsville, whereas I couldn’t do this necessarily in New York,” he said.

Wolfe was thinking an art gallery, but also always wanted a shop of his own. The result is a retail space itself as much a product of artistic design as the unusual items that line its shelves.

“For me what I really enjoy about the shop is curating a space: what it smells like, what it sounds like, what it feels like on the inside — more so than concerned about the product,” he said. “That’s essentially what we’re doing with the plaza too.”

With La Maquila as the anchor, Wolfe and his siblings — Samantha is the mall’s leasing manager and Jason manages renovations — are attempting to create a deliberate shopping experience at North Park. Again, it comes down to curating the space, Wolfe said.

“There are a lot of existing tenants that have stayed, and we want them to stay,” he said. “They’re really great tenants. But for us it’s more how do we take an optical place, and how do we take like a jewelry place, and how do we make sure those customers are interacting? If you can curate the spaces next to each other, let’s say a yoga studio next to a juice bar, those customers are going to interact and they’re going to stay longer.”

Breathe Hot yoga studio opened six months after La Maquila, then Bocata, which sells to-go charcuterie boards, came a year later. Maria Bonita Boutique relocated to North Park from downtown, Tom Ortega Photography & Design moved in, IQ’s Juice Bar has a sign up, and a “really cool, upscale taco bar” just signed a lease, Wolfe said.

There’s Amor Y Pan, specializing in vegan, keto and paleo, BPM Cycling Studio, Lullaby Baby & Child Clothing, and Sweet Co. decorative cakes. Wolfe said the mall has been working with longtime tenant Lupita’s Optical to create a more appealing storefront, while Griselda’s Floral Accessories & Party Supplies is doing great things with rotating window displays, Wolfe said.

“It’s a small shift,” he said. “They’ve already got great product. It’s just a matter of design.”

Wolfe stressed he has no interest in gentrification or squeezing out these or other legacy tenants. At the same time, North Park’s 600-square-foot spaces available are ideal fledgling businesses, he said.

“You may not have $50,000, but with this space you just need a couple thousand bucks and you can get something really cool started,” Wolfe said.

The majority of the mall’s new businesses are women owned, he noted. The effort to lure a new breed of tenant and re-brand the mall, meanwhile, is a low-budget first step toward renovating the plaza, Wolfe said. The goal long term is a major makeover, ideally including the space where the movie theater used to be, bringing it back either as a theater or live music venue, he said. ABC Interstate Theatres Cinema 1 & 2 anchored North Park in the old days.

Renovations and higher rent often go hand in hand, though Wolfe doesn’t want to drive anybody away. Rather, he hopes the renovation mean more business for every tenants.

“That’s the balance that we’ll have to learn,” he said. “How do we keep that local feeling? Hopefully the renovation will only sort of enhance that: now we can keep that local feeling, but with money. They’ll be making more money and there will be more walk-in traffic. ... It’s definitely going to be a learning process but I think we’ve got a good grasp of what we’d like to see. It feels similar to what downtown has. You can see the potential of it.”

And though it’s not there yet, Wolfe hopes some day to see a waiting list for space at North Park. His grandfather, meanwhile, is on board with the new direction.

“He’s really excited,” Wolfe said. “He still comes into the office every day and it sort of gives him a newfound purpose. He’s super excited about it. Yeah, he loves it.”

Sclark@brownsvilleherald.com