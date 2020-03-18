Island visitors test positive for COVID-19

Cameron County officials say a couple who vacationed on South Padre Island for the winter have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

According to a news release from Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr., during their Island stay the couple traveled to Idaho for a wedding in late February and early March. It was then they were in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The couple came back to the Island for several days before returning home to Michigan around March 11 where they live and were recently diagnosed.

"We are in the process of gathering information to include contacts that may have possibly been exposed to ensure that we contain it," said Cameron County Health Administrator Esmeralda Guajardo. "Fortunately, based on the information we have received thus far, the two individuals took proactive measure and home-isolated themselves after their return trip from Idaho until they left South Padre Island."

The county public health department says it is working with Island officials, property managers and management to make sure the property where the couple stayed is adequately disinfected.

During their vacation lived in a building without an elevator, which health officials say decreased the risk of infecting others.

"This is why I have consistently been telling the public, school administrators, the medical community and the political leadership for the last two weeks, that we need to all unite and be proactive to undertake any and all necessary drastic measures and make the decisions that will help address the very serious situation," Trevino said. "I understand that these decisions are potentially devastating to trade and commerce, but unless they are made we won't be able to reduce the risk of the virus spreading."

Trevino said the county has set up a COVID-19 hotline for residents to call should they have any questions about the virus. The number is (956) 247-3650.

