Island KOA wins pair of top company awards

HARLINGEN — South Padre Island’s KOA campground has earned two of its parent companies’ highest awards.

The Island KOA was named both a 2020 KOA President’s Award and KOA Founder’s Award winner. The recognition was announced Monday at Kampgrounds of America Inc.’s annual international convention in Savannah, Georgia.

The awards are made based on surveys of hundreds of thousands of campers each year regarding their KOA camping trips.

“It’s such a pleasure to be able to recognize the wonderful folks wearing yellow who take such great care of KOA campers all year,” said Toby O’Rourke, KOA’s president and CEO. “These KOA owners have made the right investments in their campgrounds to make them the very best in North America, and they’ve taken steps to ensure that their guests receive fantastic service and have the best outdoor recreation experience possible.

“This award is driven by feedback from campers, and that makes the KOA President’s Award all the more valuable,” he added.

In January 2018, the Island KOA was named as one of the top dozen RV parks in the nation by Thor Industries, a company which manufactures RVs. It was the only Texas park to make the list.

The KOA on the Island juts out into the Laguna Madre, is near Isla Blanca Park, and is just a few hundred yards north of Brazos Santiago Pass and the jetties.

The park has 200 RV sites and 22 rental cabins, a 23-meter pool, hot tub, exercise gym, commons area with ping-pong and games, an event/activities room, children’s playground, twin bath houses and a pair of laundries.

Also located on the site are Osprey Cruises which offers deep-sea and bay fishing as well as dolphin watches. Perched over the Laguna Madre on the campground’s bay side is the Pier 19 Restaurant and Bar.

The Island KOA is owned by the KOA Corp., and is one of around 30 company-owned and operated parks. About 500 other parks are owned by franchisees.

The KOA Founder’s Award is named in honor of Dave Drum, who founded KOA on the banks of the Yellowstone River in Billings, Montana, in 1962. It is the company’s highest service award.

