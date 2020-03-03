Incumbent Abel Gomez Jr. defeats Cisneros for County Constable Precinct 2

Abelardo “Abel” Gomez Jr. won reelection for his third term as Cameron County Constable Precinct 2 with a total of 10,147 according to the unofficial tally, defeating opponent Silverio “Silver” Cisneros who received 5,292 votes.

Gomez will hold the post for another four years since he will face no Republican challenger in the November General Election.

“I am very happy for the support that’s been given to me,” Gomez Jr. said. “I want to thank all my friends the Democrats and say thanks to everyone who took their time to go out and vote. I really appreciate the loyalty and all the support I’ve received.”

Cisneros said he is very grateful for all the support that he received and that he would like to thank everyone who voted for him. He said he plans on running again in four years.

“I would like to thank everyone who voted for me and believed in me. I am very grateful with everyone who voted for me and picked me,” he said. “I will still be getting better, I will continue my education and I’m going to get more experience so we can see each other again in four years.”

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com