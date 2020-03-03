Incumbent Abel Gomez Jr. defeats Cisneros for County Constable Precinct 2 - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Incumbent Abel Gomez Jr. defeats Cisneros for County Constable Precinct 2

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, March 3, 2020 10:00 pm

Incumbent Abel Gomez Jr. defeats Cisneros for County Constable Precinct 2 By Nubia Reyna Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

Abelardo “Abel” Gomez Jr. won reelection for his third term as Cameron County Constable Precinct 2 with a total of 10,147 according to the unofficial tally, defeating opponent Silverio “Silver” Cisneros who received 5,292 votes.

Gomez will hold the post for another four years since he will face no Republican challenger in the November General Election.

“I am very happy for the support that’s been given to me,” Gomez Jr. said. “I want to thank all my friends the Democrats and say thanks to everyone who took their time to go out and vote. I really appreciate the loyalty and all the support I’ve received.”

Cisneros said he is very grateful for all the support that he received and that he would like to thank everyone who voted for him. He said he plans on running again in four years.

“I would like to thank everyone who voted for me and believed in me. I am very grateful with everyone who voted for me and picked me,” he said. “I will still be getting better, I will continue my education and I’m going to get more experience so we can see each other again in four years.”

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 10:00 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]