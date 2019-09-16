Inclusion Caboose opens its doors

Dozens of families gathered with their little ones at the ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening for “Inclusion Caboose” Saturday morning at Linear Park.

The Inclusion Caboose is a kids library housed in a red, vintage, renovated caboose that houses hundreds of books. The place will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. with story time at 11 a.m.

“ This is something that we’ve been waiting a long time for. This actually is a project that has a lot of special meaning to me,” Mayor Trey Mendez said. “A couple of years ago, this caboose was behind a fence, it was kind of neglected for a while … One day, a few of us had an idea on how we could activate it, on how we could make it a place that children could congregate, families could come to and really activate it and make it family friendly; make it another destination for this corridor here at Linear Park.”

During his speech, Mendez said Brownsville Preservation Society partnered with the City of Brownsville to rehabilitate the caboose and bring it back to life. He also thanked everyone who volunteered or donated services to rehabilitate the now kids library.

“ We had a lot of community partners that were involved in bringing this back to life and it’s really exciting because exactly what is happening today is what I envisioned, what we had envisioned a couple of years ago in activating this” he said. “It makes me really excited and really happy to finally see the product. To see what it means and what it’s going to mean for this area.”

Dolly Sevier, the Brownsville pediatrician who secured the initial funds for the project, was the master of ceremonies for the event and she also thanked everyone who was involved in the project on behalf of the Texas Pediatric Society Foundation.

“ The caboose story here is just a good story on community partnership. For the Brownsville Preservation Society, it was meaningful to make this train be something nice and try to activate the space,” Sevier said. “About a year ago, I met with Ramiro Gonzalez and Damaris from Parks and Recreation and thought there was an opportunity for a grant from the Texas Pediatric Society where they would be willing to giving us money if we thought of a good idea. We had a few ideas and this is the one that was most meaningful to me.”

Also part of the project were Brownsville Housing Authority, Brownsville Wellness Coalition, Community Improvement Corporation of Brownsville, Community Development Corporation of Brownsville, OmniTrax, Keep Brownsville Beautiful and the Port of Brownsville.

The National Recreation and Park Association and the Walt Disney Company selected the city of Brownsville’s Parks and Recreation Department to transform the caboose.

At the end of the ceremony, the festivities continued with the first story time featuring Brownsville City Manager Noel Bernal, who read a book to the children who were present.

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com