In the bag: HACB, nonprofit partner to provide food aid

The genesis of a partnership between the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley and the Housing Authority of the City of Brownsville to provide food to needy downtown families was well timed, coming just a few months before H-E-B announced it would close its East Elizabeth Street store on Oct. 20.

Under a pilot program that ran April through June, 250 bags of groceries a month were distributed free to families living in HACB’s Buena Vida housing development. Each bag contained about $40 worth of groceries, with the Food Bank making them available to HACB for $4 per bag.

Based on the pilot’s success, and thanks to additional funds secured by the Food Bank, the program is now being expanded to 750 bags of groceries per month for the next six months, with the housing authority continuing to cover 250 bags at $4 each. HACB’s board authorized the new program on Oct. 30. Each 20-pound bag contains contain grains, fresh vegetables, canned goods and fruit.

Carla Mancha, HACB chief executive officer, said it’s a coincidence that the partnership launched just before H-E-B shuttered the downtown store it had operated since 1958.

“Our community is a food desert,” she said. “Basically what that means is the access to healthy food is challenging for families. ... Transportation obviously is a factor. It is a challenge for most of our families.”

The disappearance of downtown’s only food store makes it even more of a challenge, Mancha said. But beginning Nov. 18, free groceries will be distributed not only at Buena Vida but also at HACB developments Villa Del Sol, Bougainvillea, Victoria Gardens and Linda Vista, she said. On the third Monday of each month through March, 750 bags of groceries — 15,000 pounds of food — will be distributed. Over six months, that’s 90,000 pounds of food.

“Our mission is not solely to build new units,” Mancha said. “Our mission is to empower the families inside that home, and one way is providing them these types of resources. I also want to say thank you to the Food Bank. It’s because of their efforts that we’re able to connect our families to these services.”

All HACB residents are eligible for a free bag, as are non-residents who meet income eligibility requirements. Eligible non-residents can stop by Buena Vida, Linda Vista or Villa Del Sol to pick up a bag.

Noting that the need will still be there at the end of six months, Hilda Ledezma, HACB Community Services director, said the hope is that additional funds can be found to maintain at least 750 bags per month.

“We’re going to make every effort to make sure that we have access to as many bags as we can,” she said. “Right now the Food Bank is committed to 500 and we’re covering 250. They’re going to try to do their best to continue with that number.”

HACB board Chairman Patricio Sampayo said the program will continue as long as it continues being successful. At the end of the six months, HACB will assess the program and, ideally, be able to leverage the results to help even more families.

“When we started the pilot program we had no idea that H-E-B was going to pull out, but when H-E-B did pull out we all realized this program becomes even more important,” he said. “It does a little bit to help those downtown families that are being affected.”

