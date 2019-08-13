In Remembrance: Attendees gather at vigil for El Paso shooting victims

20190811_El Paso Vigil_1.jpg Attendees hold in a moment of silence at a vigil Sunday evening for the victims of the recent El Paso shooting in Alice Wilson Hope Park. The vigil was organized by the Equal Voice Network - Rio Grande Valley as a way for the community to come together in the wake of the event. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald) Buy this photo

20190811_El Paso Vigil_2.jpg An altar of candles and white hydrangea flowers stands in memoriam of the victims of the recent El Paso shooting during a vigil Sunday evening in Alice Wilson Hope Park.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)

20190811_El Paso Vigil_3.jpg Equal Voice Network - Rio Grande Valley member Christina Patiño Houle addresses the crowd gathered during a vigil Sunday evening in Alice Wilson Hope Park in memoriam of the 22 victims of the El Paso shooting. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)

20190811_El Paso Vigil_4.jpg Celia Hernandez holds her candle in the palm of her hand during a moment of silence for the victims of the recent El Paso shooting during a vigil Sunday evening in Alice Wilson Hope Park.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)