Attendees hold in a moment of silence at a vigil Sunday evening for the victims of the recent El Paso shooting in Alice Wilson Hope Park. The vigil was organized by the Equal Voice Network - Rio Grande Valley as a way for the community to come together in the wake of the event. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
An altar of candles and white hydrangea flowers stands in memoriam of the victims of the recent El Paso shooting during a vigil Sunday evening in Alice Wilson Hope Park.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
Equal Voice Network - Rio Grande Valley member Christina Patiño Houle addresses the crowd gathered during a vigil Sunday evening in Alice Wilson Hope Park in memoriam of the 22 victims of the El Paso shooting. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
Celia Hernandez holds her candle in the palm of her hand during a moment of silence for the victims of the recent El Paso shooting during a vigil Sunday evening in Alice Wilson Hope Park.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
A table with notes and markers allowed community members to share their messages and prayers for the victims of the recent shooting in El Paso during a vigil Sunday evening in Alice Wilson Hope Park.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
Posted: Tuesday, August 13, 2019 10:30 am
In Remembrance: Attendees gather at vigil for El Paso shooting victims
Staff report
Brownsville Herald
Attendees held in a moment of silence at a vigil Sunday evening for the victims of the recent El Paso shooting in Alice Wilson Hope Park.
An altar of candles and white hydrangea stands in remembrance and a table with notes and markers allowed community members to share their messages and prayers for the victims.
