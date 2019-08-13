In Remembrance: Attendees gather at vigil for El Paso shooting victims - Brownsville Herald: Local News

In Remembrance: Attendees gather at vigil for El Paso shooting victims

Posted: Tuesday, August 13, 2019 10:30 am

In Remembrance: Attendees gather at vigil for El Paso shooting victims Staff report Brownsville Herald

Attendees held in a moment of silence at a vigil Sunday evening for the victims of the recent El Paso shooting in Alice Wilson Hope Park.

An altar of candles and white hydrangea stands in remembrance and a table with notes and markers allowed community members to share their messages and prayers for the victims.

