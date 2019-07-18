ICE conducting employment audits - Brownsville Herald: Local News

ICE conducting employment audits

Posted: Thursday, July 18, 2019 8:30 pm

ICE conducting employment audits Mark Reagan Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

Federal agents have been handing out audit notices to some Rio Grande Valley businesses since Monday to find out whether employees at those locations are allowed to work in the United States.

The operation follows comments by President Donald Trump over the past few weeks that Immigration and Customs Enforcement would be conducting immigration sweeps throughout the country to round up people with deportation orders.

An ICE spokesperson said the compliance operation is not a raid.

“On July 15, 2019 ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents served notices of inspection (NOIs), also known as I-9 audit notices on some South Texas businesses,” ICE said in a statement.

These notices alert business owners that ICE will audit their hiring records to determine whether they are in compliance with the law. Citizens and lawful permanent residents are allowed to find employment, but all others must have work visas.

“Employers are required to produce their company’s I-9s within three business days, after which ICE will conduct an inspection for compliance,” the statement said.

Last year, ICE HSI conducted a two-phase nationwide operation where the agency served more than 5,200 businesses with 1-9 notices from Jan. 29, 2018, to March 30, 2018, and from July 16, 2018, to July 20, 2018.

The operation resulted in 93 arrests.

Violations of the law can also result in substantial civil fines.

