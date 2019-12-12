IBC taps two; Rusteberg elevated to chairman emeritus

Fred Rusteberg, founding president and CEO of IBC Bank-Brownsville, who retired from that position in 2016, has been named chairman emeritus of the bank’s board of directors.

The IBC board promoted Ygnacio D. Garza to senior chairman. Both actions were announced at the board’s Nov. 26 meeting.

According to an official proclamation read into the Congressional Record by U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela on the floor of the U.S. House in May, Rusteberg, during his 32 years with IBC-Brownsville, grew $1 billion in assets and 13 full-service banking locations in Cameron County.

Rusteberg formerly served as an Army officer, helicopter and airfield commander in South Korea. Upon returning to Brownsville, his hometown, he worked as assistant director for the Port of Brownsville and project director for the B&M Railroad Relocation Project.

Rusteberg has chaired a number of civic boards throughout his career, and was at IBC’s helm when the bank was awarded the Gibraltar Award from the National Bankers Association for the institution’s “strength and investment practices through the years.” He holds a bachelor’s degree in business finance from Texas A&M and a graduate degree in finance from Texas Tech University.

Rusteberg was named Outstanding Citizen of the Year by Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr. and has been recognized by groups such as the Brownsville Historic Museum, Boy Scouts of America and Girl Scouts of the USA.

Garza, a Brownsville native and graduate of St. Joseph Academy, served as mayor of Brownsville, member and chairman of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission, and member of the San Antonio branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. With a bachelor’s degree in business administration from St. Edwards University in Austin, Garza began his career in public accounting in Brownsville, becoming a partner with top accounting firm Carr, Riggs and Ingram LLC.

IBC Bank Chairman and CEO Dennis Nixon said the institution is “very fortunate to have so many great leaders in our Brownsville market.”

"Each of these board members are more than deserving of their promotions,” he said. “They have each contributed to the success of the bank and the community at large. I am grateful for their efforts, and look forward to their continued contributions.”

IBC Brownsville celebrated its 35th anniversary this year.

