Hundreds turn out to receive free food

Hundreds of people have turned out to receive free food distributed at the Southmost Library this morning.

Motorists lined up along International Boulevard waiting to make their to Southmost Boulevard, where the library is located.

United Against Hunger, a local campaign to provide meals and emergency food for families in need, is holding its first mass food distribution at the library from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. today or until supplies last.

The site is distributing non-perishable food supplies—canned food, etc. and abide by the following guidelines:

>>Two family members maximum per vehicle

>>Must bring a photo ID

>>Must wear a mask to receive donations

>>All donations will be placed in the trunk of the car; the trunk must be clear of any items.