Hundreds receive free turkeys at Ozanam Center

The line on Tuesday afternoon snaked around the side entrance to the Enrique San Pedro Ozanam Center homeless shelter and out onto Minnesota Avenue, as dozens of less-fortunate families waited their turn to receive free Thanksgiving turkeys and the makings for a holiday dinner.

The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley provided 300 turkeys complete with bread and pies, while Keppel AMFELS chipped in another 100 meals, Victor Maldonado, the shelter’s executive director said. Ozanam staff and community service volunteers provided the labor as the line slowly advanced and each car received its allotment.

Maria Tovar and Ignacia Rodriguez, members of the Apocalyptic Baptist Church, were among the first in line. They said they were grateful and felt blessed to receive the meal. Tovar, originally from Nuevo Leon state in Mexico, said she has lived in Brownsville for about 20 years. Rodriguez, from Matamoros, said she has lived here about that long and is providing for a family of six. Tovar said there are three in her family.

The two said they are members of a group that regularly receives food assistance through the Ozanam Center. Maldonado said the Ozanam food pantry, part of the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley. serves about 350 families.

“This is just a way of saying ‘thanks,’” he said about the Thanksgiving meals.

Among those providing volunteer assistance was Daniela Castillo, 42, a student at Texas Southmost College.

“I’m working on my associate’s degree in social work and I am required to do 35 hours of volunteer work at a homeless shelter,” she said, adding that she has also helped out at the Good Neighbor Settlement House.

“Both have been really good experiences,” she said.

Castillo, born and raised in Brownsville, said she is back in school now that her children are teenagers and she has time for herself. She intends to get her bachelor’s degree in social work from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

“I like to help out people,” she said. “I have a passion for helping people. My thing is making at least one person smile. That will go a long way. ,,, My kids are grown. I don’t have to babysit anymore. This is my time to shine.”

Maldonado said the food bank decides who receives the turkeys based on the recommendations of community members.

Roxanne Rodriguez, who works for the Ozanam Center, was busy organizing. She said it was her job to keep the line moving “and to make sure everyone gets everything they’re supposed to.”

Arturo Valles of Brownsville was there working off a community service obligation to pay for surcharges on his driver’s license. Car by car he passed turkeys weighing 12-15 pounds through windows to appreciative families inside the cars.

