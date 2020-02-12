HUD dubs Buena Vida headquarters ‘EnVision Center’

Perhaps as much as anything, HUD’s designation of the Buena Vida Choice Neighborhood headquarters as an “EnVision Center” recognizes the work the Housing Authority of the City of Brownsville is already doing.

Officials from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Brownsville housing authority, the City of Brownsville gathered with state and federal representatives and others Wednesday at Buena Vida headquarters to celebrate the designation, officially proclaimed by EnVision Center Program Manager Unabyrd Wadhams.

Brownsville is the third city in Texas to receive the designation, which, according to HUD, is part of HUD Secretary Ben Carson’s initiative to “offer a more holistic housing approach by connecting HUD-assisted families with the tools that can lead to self sufficiency.”

The idea, according to HUD, is that EnVision Centers will serve as incubators supporting four pillars of self sufficiency: economic empowerment, educational advancement, health and wellness, and character and leadership.

HACB Chief Executive Office Carla Mancha said her organization, the city and Revival of Cultural Arts/Carlotta Petrina Cultural Center submitted the application to become part of the EnVision Center program. A team from HUD visited Buena Vida and saw that its programming already encompassed the spirit of the initiative, she said.

“The mission of the EnVision Center program is to move families out of dependency and into self sufficiency, to empower the families,” Mancha said. “The housing authority has already been doing that. ... The importance of our mission is not about how many units we build, how many houses we build. It’s not about the brick and mortar, it’s about what’s inside, and what’s inside is the family.”

No funding accompanies the designation, though HUD will provide technical assistance and Buena Vida will benefit as part of a network of dozens of EnVision Centers around the country, she said.

“It’s up to us to take this designation and make it work when we create new opportunities with our partners,” Mancha said. “Furthermore, the designation itself will help us leverage future funding.”

Wadhams said HUD funding has risen over the years though the number of households served has remained about the same, and that the department “recognizes that we need to think differently about addressing the affordable housing shortage, and our work at HUD is more dynamic and creative than merely pouring more money on the same problems.” Rather, the department encourages public-private partnerships in communities to help families move toward self sufficiency, Wadhams said.

Among the speakers at Wednesday’s event was District 1 City Commission Nurith Galonsky, who praised HACB’s work.

“They do a great job in the community,” she said. “I’ve gotten to know them pretty well since I got elected in the past seven months and even before that. They really are the example for our community that we should all follow.”

HACB has 20 affordable housing developments in the city and broke ground last fall on Poinsettia Gardens, a 150-unit development near HACB headquarters on Boca Chica Boulevard. Future projects include the 48-unit Trail Village off Paredes Line Road, and the demolition and reconstruction of the Buena Vida complex, Brownsville oldest affordable housing development, built in 1938.

Also, HACB bought the derelict El Jardin Hotel on East Levee Street downtown late last year and is moving forward with plans to restore it for affordable housing, with a possible commercial component.

Patricio Sampayo, HACB chairman, highlighted the housing authority’s partnerships with the city and ROCA/Carlotta Petrina, saying the priority from day one has been “to put our families first.” He echoed the sentiment that the HUD honor simply recognizes that ongoing work.

“It’s something that is very valuable to us, more than anything because it validates what we’ve been doing in Brownsville,” Sampayo said. “What we’ve been doing in Brownsville and what we will be doing in the future is something that everybody should be taking note of.”

