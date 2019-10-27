Howling good time: Community celebrates pets at Howl-o-ween Extravaganza

With Halloween costumes, dozens of dogs enjoyed a day of food, music and contests at the yearly “Howl-o-ween Extravaganza” by the Brownsville Animal Defense from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Catherine B. Stillman Dog Park.

This is the sixth year BAD has hosted the event to bring the community together with their fur babies to spend time at the dog park and enjoy the activities together. BAD is a non-profit organization specializing in the rescue of dogs in the Brownsville and RGV area.

“This is our sixth year that we have done this event. We want the public to come to the dog park, use its facilities and enjoy time with your dog,” President for BAD Tessie Sarmiento said in an interview at the event. “It’s important that the families bring out their dogs and consider the dogs as part of the family, enjoy the time and take them through the different events that are available, especially taking good care of them.”

Sarmiento said this is a yearly event to bring the public together and encourage them to adopt one of the several hundreds of dogs who are in need of a home. She added there’s a need for volunteers, especially foster families to help the organization save more dogs.

“We are an independent rescue group and this is something that we do every year. We bring the public together to enjoy time with their dogs in the outdoors,” Sarmiento said. “Please, please adopt and don’t shop. There’s hundreds of dogs locally that need homes, please visit the animal shelter and adopt a dog.”

At the event, there were several vendors with items for dogs, including Domingo Medellin, co-owner of Barks Fifth Avenue, who said the event it’s great because it shows how more people are treating their dogs as part of the family.

“This event is great. It’s something we don’t have a lot down here and to have something more inclusive for dogs it’s great because I’ve noticed the change in response to dogs and a lot more people are treating their dogs like little puppies and little children and it’s great to see something like this; we treat our three Chihuahuas like children,” he said.

Barks Fifth Avenue sells handmade dog accessories such as collars, leashes, clothing and house items.

“A little bit of everything for the dogs, for the humans, for the house,” Medellin said.

Liliana Abarca, Occupational Therapy student at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, who was at the event with several other students from the same major, said she owns six dogs and they’re all part of the family. She added there are not many places to take the dogs because not all stores allow them.

“It’s been tough but we love them and they all have their little personalities ... it’s been a blessing,” she said. “I feel like a lot of times there’s not a lot of spaces where you can take your dogs, not a lot of stores allow you to take your dogs in, so this is really awesome because the dog gets to hang out with other dogs and you get to do things with your dog. It’s very fun for the dogs. They get to meet with other people, it’s awesome and they help bring the community together.”

