Hospital offers career opportunities today

Posted: Tuesday, September 24, 2019 8:30 am

Hospital offers career opportunities today Special to the Herald Brownsville Herald

For those on the hunt for a career opportunity, the ups and downs of the job search can often be difficult to manage, coupling the stress of the application and interview process with the anxiety of waiting sometimes weeks for “the call.”

But with its regular “Walk-in-Wednesdays” hiring events, Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville is looking to streamline the process for those eager for a career in health care.

The next Walk-in-Wednesday is scheduled 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today in Suite 250 of the Valley Baptist-Brownsville Professional Tower located at 1040 W. Jefferson in Brownsville.

During the event, those interested in careers in health care will have the opportunity to speak with a variety of Valley Baptist-Brownsville unit directors, and in some cases even leave the event with an on-the-spot job offer, said Manny Chacon, director of human resources for Valley Baptist-Brownsville.

“ We build our teams at Valley Baptist Medical Center-Brownsville with a special kind of person — people who care, inspire, and believe in our shared ability to help our community,” Chacon said. “Our Walk-in-Wednesday events are an excellent opportunity for job-seekers to learn more about what makes our team at Valley Baptist so special.”

From nursing assistants and registered nurses to ultrasound technicians, there are a variety of opportunities to join the Valley Baptist-Brownsville team.

For more information on the event, email senior recruiter Janee Cantu at janee.cantu@valleybaptist.net.

IF YOU GO

>> What: Valley Baptist Medical Center-Brownsville Walk-in-Wednesdays

>> When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today

>> Where: Valley Baptist-Brownsville Professional Tower Suite 250, 1040 W. Jefferson, Brownsville

Posted in on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 8:30 am.

