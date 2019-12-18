Horse racing great Herbie Hinojosa of Brownsville dies

Memorial services will be held Friday for Hall of Fame jockey Herberto “Herbie” Hinojosa of Brownsville, who rose to the pinnacle of the horse racing world in the 1950s and ‘60s, riding against greats like Bill Shoemaker and Eddie Arcaro in the Preakness and Belmont Stakes.

Hinojosa, 83, died Sunday at his home in Brownsville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Garza Memorial Funeral Home, 1025 E. Jackson St. in Brownsville.

Hinojosa, whose riding career spanned 50 years at all of the best tracks in the United States, Canada and Mexico, started riding horses at age 6 in his native El Ranchito near San Benito. He first rode in races in northern Mexico and at the onetime Mercedes Livestock Show grounds race track.

By age 8 he had dropped out of fifth grade at Longoria Elementary in Brownsville to ride quarter horses at Ruidoso Downs in New Mexico and Los Alamitos race track near Disneyland. There he raced horses for Roy Rodgers and Walt Disney, according to McAllen architect Manuel Hinojosa, no relation, who has written a book about the jockey’s life.

“He won a lot of races and he won the big races,” Hinojosa said.

He finished fourth in the 1978 Preakness Stakes aboard Noon Time Spender in the famous race where Affirmed hooked up with Alydar and went on to win the Triple Crown. That year Hinojosa’s mounts earned $1 million in purses and his share was $200,000 at a time when Mickey Mantle and Willie Mays were earning salaries of $100,000 and football great Jim Brown was paid $50,000, Manuel Hinojosa said.

He also won what was then the world’s richest race, the 1963 Arlington Washington Futurity

He finished second in the 1974 Preakness. In 25,160 races from 1954 to 1998 Hinojosa’s mounts earned $17.96 million, according to horse racing authority Equibase.

At the start of his career there were only a handful of Hispanic jockeys. Hinojosa paved the way for those who followed, and today there are roughly 1,000 Hispanic jockeys riding regularly at tracks across the United States and North America, Manuel Hinojosa said.

After switching to thoroughbreds in 1958 Hinojosa went on to become the leading rider at tracks in Canada and the Midwest, Maryland, New York state and California. In the latter part of his career he tutored newcomers like Chris McCarron, Kent Desormeaux, Vince Bracciale and Julie Krone.

Hinojosa was inducted into the Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame in 2016, the same year he was elected to the International Latino Sports Hall of Fame. In 2014 he was inducted into the Rio Grande Valley Sports Hall of Fame.

Hinojosa returned to Brownsville in 2001 to be with his mother Julia Hinojosa, and decided to stay. She died five years later. His widow, Hilda Duran, resides in Brownsville.

