Hopper hover test for another day

Posted: Tuesday, July 16, 2019 12:25 pm

Hopper hover test for another day STAFF REPORT Brownsville Herald

Via Twitter, SpaceX CEO has confirmed that the Starhopper hover test scheduled for today at the company’s Boca Chica launch site will be delayed, though it could happen “hopefully tomorrow.”

The first untethered hover test of the Starship hopper prototype is expected to lift the vehicle to 65 feet. Cameron County has updated its Boca Chica Beach and S.H. 4 closure schedule to accommodate further testing.

The new schedule allows for closure of the highway and beach to be closed from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. July 17-18 and from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 19. Road closures affect S.H. 4 from FM 1419 to Boca Chica Beach.

Initial tethered hop tests took place on the prototype in early April.    

