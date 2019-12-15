Honoring Veterans: Local volunteers place wreaths at cemetery

One hundred wreaths were placed on the graves of veterans who have served the country as part of the National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday at the Old City Cemetery.

The event started with a ceremony at the Veterans Park where volunteers and attendees sang the national anthem and pledged allegiance to the flag. From there, they made their way to the cemetery to pay their respects.

“You are honoring those who served the country but at the same time you educate the community and the little ones about this, it is very important,” Laura Serna Marquez, a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran and organizer of the event, said. “This involves the community because most of us have a dad, an uncle, a brother or sister who served this great nation and it also teaches kids (that) … they sacrificed themselves so we could have all this liberty, we have the right to not go to work or not leave the house if we don’t want to because they did that sacrifice and we want to thank them with this little appreciation token today.”

The National Wreaths Across America Day takes place at more than 1,600 locations in all the United States, at sea and abroad. The mission of the event is to remember, honor and teach and is carried out by coordinating the wreath-laying ceremonies in the cemeteries that include the Arlington National Cemetery.

“I had to ask for permission to the cemeteries so they could let us do this but they didn’t want to,” Marquez said. “I went to talk with the manager and the City allowed me to use this cemetery for this year and the Veterans Park. … We were able to get 100 wreaths and with the help of my volunteers, the Boy and Girl Scouts, we are going to place them on each one of the graves of those who have served our nation.”

The wreaths were donated by the group who organizes the same event in Harlingen and Marquez said it is important when putting each wreath on top of the grave to do a little prayer and thank the veterans for their service.

Marquez said she plans to continue this event for upcoming years because it is important to honor veterans and to teach the newer generations the importance of doing it.

“This event is happening during the same day across the nation,” Marquez said. “The Valley was ready to have this, Harlingen had it, La Feria, too, but Brownsville nothing, so, after two years of people asking me to please do this here, we are finally able to do it.”

