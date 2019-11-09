Home of the brave: Veterans honored with parade

With songs such as “Born in the USA” by Bruce Springsteen, hundreds of participants made their way through Southmost Boulevard Saturday carrying U.S. flags and waving at the attendees who cheered as part of the 20th annual Veterans Day Parade.

The parade started at 2 p.m. on 20th street and ended at the H-E-B on Southmost. Hundreds of attendees sat on foldable chairs as they enjoyed the parade and recorded videos of their loved ones.

Participants in the parade included Hanna High School, Porter High School, Cromack Elementary, Russell Elementary, Veteran Females United, IDEA Frontier Academy and Promesa College Prep Panthers.

“ Veterans do a lot for our country, they don’t ask for much. Paying little respects like this is very important and I think everybody should do it and we should integrate this into our young ones who have no idea what it means; the sacrifices that the Veterans do,” Ludivina Cervantes, who has been attending the parade for the past five years, said. “I am here to support the Veterans that are going to be in the Southmost Parade. My sister and I are here and we are supporting our husbands who are Vietnam Veterans.”

Cervantes said she likes that the event gets more people each year and hopes the tradition continues for many more years to come.

“ We’ve been coming for about five years already and I like it. Today, I like it specifically because there’s more people out here,” she said. “There’s been years when we don’t have many people in attendance but I like today’s atmosphere.”

Pablo Villarreal, a Vietnam War Veteran and member of the parade committee, said the parade is organized by a group of volunteers who work together and meet once a month. They help veterans with the issues that affect them.

“ This parade is by a group who work together. We volunteer and we get together every month. We try to tackle the issues that affect our Veterans,” Villarreal said in an interview Thursday. “We are looking for more people, we are looking for more and more young blood ... Some young people don’t know that we have the parade. We’ve been having it for the past 20 years and we are trying to get the word out ... so people can know about it.”

