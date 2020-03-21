Home invasion leads to arrests - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Home invasion leads to arrests

Posted: Saturday, March 21, 2020 10:30 am

Home invasion leads to arrests BY ERIN SHERIDAN Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

Two men and a teenage accomplice were arrested after county authorities responded to an aggravated robbery at a woman’s apartment in Brownsville on Wednesday night, authorities said.

Robert Rojas, 18, Hernan Gomez, 29, and a juvenile suspect were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to a press release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Department. Both offenses carry a sentence of between five and 99 years and a $10,000 fine.

The release stated that sheriff’s deputies responded in reference to the alleged incident at an apartment building on Tallowood Circle at 11:42 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to the office, the woman told officers two male subjects wearing black clothing and ski masks forced entry into the residence, “making the victim and the victim’s son fall to the ground.”

The woman stated her brother, 13 years old, “was kidnapped” and “was accompanying the subjects,” according to the release.

One suspect allegedly pointed a handgun at the woman while a second ran down the hallway and grabbed a safe from one of the rooms, the release stated.

“The victim was able to provide the deputies with an address… where Roberto Rojas and Hernan Gomez were detained,” the department wrote.

According to the statement, criminal investigators from the sheriff’s office assisted with the investigation. The office said that during the investigation, it was discovered that the victim’s brother, along with the male subjects, planned to rob the woman and take the safe which contained an “undetermined amount of currency”.

“The investigation led to the arrest of two male subjects, Roberto Rojas, and Hernan Gomez, and the victim’s brother (juvenile). Investigators were able to recover the safe and the currency taken from the victims’ apartment, the suspect’s vehicle, ski mask, and weapons used during the crime.”

The release stated that weapons seized were BB air guns, two pistols, and one rifle, while the amount of money recovered was over $7,500.

esheridan@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Saturday, March 21, 2020 10:30 am.

