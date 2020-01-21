Historical Association to host first tour of the year

The Brownsville Historical Association will host a Winter Walking Tour series that will kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday with a Fort Brown Tour, where attendees will learn more about the history that resides in the fort including the Mexican American War.

Fort Brown was an important military post on the U.S.-Mexico border. The fort saw various conflicts including the Mexican American War and the Civil War, the page for the events reads.

The tour will be guided by BHA Board member and University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Emeritus History Professor Anthony Knopp.

“Here’s another chance for people to experience the very earliest days of Brownsville and Fort Brown was a critical factor in that and what we are going to try to do is take people back to the period when the war between the United States and Mexico was fought and that was when Fort Brown was first established,” he said.

Knopp said the tour will last about one hour and there’s a lot of walking expected. He said the tour will explore what happened that resulted in the permanent buildings that are still on the Texas Southmost College campus.

“The sense of belonging, I think is important, and if people feel they belong to the community and to its history, the history is very important in creating that link between the people living today and their society, their culture; they need to know how it got the way it is,” he said.

The series will continue at 11 a.m. on Jan. 31 for a Downtown Tour. Tours are limited to 25 people and the price is $5 for BHA members and $10 for non-members.

“I’m happy to have people come, we have these in January and February particularly because we get a lot of Winter Texans but we are really interested on having the people who live here know about their history, too,” Knopp said.

For more information about the tours, call the Brownsville Historical Association at (956) 541-5560.

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com