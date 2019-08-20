Historical Association to host Bee Strong Honey event

The Brownsville Historical Association will host a presentation by Luis Slayton, owner of Bee Strong Honey and Bee Removal, to talk about honey bees and their importance to the ecology of the Rio Grande Valley from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday Aug. 31 at the Heritage Museum Vezzetti Room.

Bee Strong Honey is a family-owned business owned and operated by Slayton. They have over 20 years of experience in the commercial management of beehives. Over the past 10 years Bee Strong Honey has grown from a few hives to over 800 commercially operated hives.

“Thanks to the hard work and dedication of key family members of the Slayton family we continue to grow every year our number of beehives,” a statement from their official website reads. “We credit our success to the knowledge that has been passed on by our forefathers to the next generation.”

Ricky Garza, program and event coordinator for the Brownsville Historical Association, said the association wanted to have more community outreach and they decided to host this event to inform the community about the importance of honey bees in the Rio Grande Valley. This is the first event the association does with bees.

“We do offer programs for the community such as the Bee Strong Honey program but we do a lot of outreach about the history of Brownsville and historical events that are taking place here in Brownsville,” Garza said. “This is the first type of event we’ve had with bees. We wanted to do more outreach with the community and let them know the importance of the Brownsville region, the Rio Grande Valley, and to have people like Luis Slayton, the owner of Bee Strong Honey talk about the importance of honey bees in this region.”

The mission of the Brownsville Historical Association is to preserve, educate and promote the history, heritage and cultural arts of Brownsville and its environments through exhibitions, educational programs, publications, cultural events and archival collection.

They currently manage seven historic buildings and museums in the Mitte Cultural District and Downtown Brownsville.

The event is free and open to the public. Honey-inspired food and drinks will be served and Bee Strong local honey will be available for purchase.

The Heritage Museum is located at 1325 E. Washington St. For more information, call (956) 548-1313 or visit “Brownsville Historical Association” on Facebook.

