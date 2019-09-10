Historic courthouse preservation program offering grants

The Texas Historical Commission is accepting applications for the Round XI grant cycle of its Texas Historic Courthouse Preservation Program.

The THCPP provides partial matching grants for the restoration of historic county courthouses.

The THC said in a press release, that while restoring the courthouse’s original architectural integrity is an important goal of the program, modernization of handicapped accessibility, security, mechanical communication, electrical and plumbing systems are crucial to its continued performance as a courthouse.

“Now in its 20th year of existence, the courthouse program continues to demonstrate the effectiveness of the state and local partnership to revitalize historic downtowns,” said THC Courthouse Program Director Sharon Fleming. “Courthouses are community centerpieces that, when restored to their original grandeur, inspire pride, provide safer and more functional spaces for citizens, and often spur economic development in the surrounding district.”

The three types of grants that will be awarded are: planning grants for the production of architectural plans and specifications, construction grants for restorations and rehabilitations, and emergency grants to address critical issues endangering a historic courthouse or its occupants, including damages caused by natural disasters.

The THCPP grant application procedures and forms are available at the THC website at thc.texas.gov/thcpp, along with a timeline for submitting applications, construction plans and specifications, and new preservation master plans.

Completed grant application materials are due by April 21, 2020. The grants will be awarded in late July 2020.

The preservation program received a $25 million appropriation for the 86th Texas Legislature for the 2020-2021 biennium.