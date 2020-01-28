Highway 4 to close for second night for SpaceX testing - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Highway 4 to close for second night for SpaceX testing

Posted: Tuesday, January 28, 2020 12:50 pm

Highway 4 to close for second night for SpaceX testing Staff report Brownsville Herald

For a second time in a row Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. has announced another temporary closure of Highway 4 near the entrance to Boca Chica beach for SpaceX testing activities.

Tuesday night a section of the highway near the beach will be closed from 8 to 9 p.m. Boca Chica Beach will remain open during this road closure, Treviño said.

The same section of road was closed Monday night for testing.

As with other closures, SpaceX and law enforcement authorities will be coordinating to make sure no individuals or vehicles are allowed access to these areas Monday night. Anyone who can provide proof of residence will be allowed to proceed to their home during testing.

